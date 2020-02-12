Feb. 12-17
Lincoln City's Antique and Collectibles Week is back, includes a special drop of 300 antique Japanese floats on our beaches. More details still to come. Hosted by Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce.
Feb. 13
SBDC presents Local Business Trivia Contest – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Marci’s Bar and Bistro. Free. Pub Talk and Lincoln County business trivia contest. For more information visit oregoncoastcc.org/sbdc or call the SBDC at 541-994-4166.
Feb. 14
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at My Petite Sweet. Join in at one of the gatherings at local coffee spots and hear what is happening in Lincoln City.
Artaction: Interactive Art Experience – 5 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Grab a glass of wine and complimentary nibbles at this opening reception. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Italian American Valentine’s Demo – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln City Culinary Center. $45. Bring your valentine or be your own valentine for this delicious class. For more information call 541-557-1125 or visit CulinaryCenterLincolnCity.com.
Feb. 14-15
The Stingrays Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Feb. 15
Beachcombing Explorience – 9 a.m. at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. Unearth treasures from the Pacific as you hunt for gemstones, agates, jasper, petrified wood and other coastal jewels with a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
Whiskey Dog Kenny Live – 7 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Whiskey Dog Kenny plays original country and singer songwriter tunes. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Lipstick Divas – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. $10-15. This traveling drag show features: Diva Dott, Miss Inanna and Babie More. Come have an amazing time with the queens! For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com.
Feb. 15-16
Free Fishing Days - On Free Fishing Weekends, you don’t need a license to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon. That’s no license, no tag, no endorsement needed. Area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply. For more information visit MyODFW.com.
Feb. 16
Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament – 10 a.m. at Chinook Winds Golf Resort. $30. A fun Four-person, 18 hole Scramble. Register by visiting The Pro Shop or call 541-994-8442. For more information visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
On Going
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday for weigh-ins between 9-10 a.m. and support meeting is 10-11 a.m. Location: St Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church 1226 SW 13th St, Lincoln City. Call Linda Hamlin: 541-614-0301 for more information.
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
