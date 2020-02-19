Feb. 20
Disaster Preparedness for the Pacific Northwest - 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Oregon Coast Community College. Learn what environmental, meteorological and man-made events have struck our region and how to prepare for them in the future. Recognize the need for disaster preparedness, learn about the necessary supplies your family will need to stay comfortable in a disaster, what you'll need to during a long-term catastrophic event and how your community can recover after a severe event. Instructor Jim Kusz uses humor and a superb level of preparedness skill and background to walk participants through the simple steps they can take to be prepared for everything from an Asteroid Strike to a Zombie Apocalypse, if ever one should occur. This is a free session.
Beachcombing Explorience – 2 p.m. at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. Unearth treasures from the Pacific as you hunt for gemstones, agates, jasper, petrified wood and other coastal jewels with a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
Lincoln City Democratic Club By-the-Sea Meeting – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place. All Democrats from Depoe Bay to Otis are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Feb. 20-23
Newport Seafood and Wine Festival - At the Newport Marina. It wouldn’t be winter on the coast without the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival. Showcasing over 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans. For more information visit SeafoodAndWine.com.
Feb. 21
LOL-ing Comedy Night – 7:30 p.m. at the Beach Club and Event Center. $10. For more information visit TheBeachClubLC.com or call 541-418-5468.
Feb. 21-22
Branded Band Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Feb. 22
Glass Mosaic Mirror Frame Workshop – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln City Cultural Center. $50. Decorate a simple 10″ square mirror frame with glass mosaic tiles, and learn to grout on your own. Tools and materials provided. Beginners welcome. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org.
Hands-on Bacon Class – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln City Culinary Center. $75. For more information call 541-557-1125 or visit CulinaryCenterLincolnCity.com.
Linda & Santa and Uncle Roy & the Boys Live – 5 p.m. at Autobahn 101. Fasching Party! Dig out your Halloween/Mardi Gras costume and put your dancing shoes on! Live Polka Band with "Linda & Santa" starting at 5 p.m., Live Rock Band with "Uncle Roy & the Boys" starting at 7 p.m. Anyone wearing a costume will get Happy Hour prices on all draft beers and well drinks all day long! Minors allowed until 10 p.m. For more information call 541-614-1811 or visit Facebook.
Nick Sexton Live – 8 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. 21 and over. Outside food welcome. Dog friendly. For more information call 541-614-0733, visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com or facebook.
Feb. 22-23
Mardi Gras - At Beachcrest Brewing Company. Live music and good food. Hot Sorcery food cart will be serving up delicious creole and cajun cuisine all Saturday and Sunday. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Live music, Saturday: 7 - 9 p.m. Matt and Amy White Quartet. Live music, Sunday: 4 - 7 p.m. Patty George and Friends. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
On Going
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday for weigh-ins between 9-10 a.m. and support meeting is 10-11 a.m. Location: St Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church 1226 SW 13th St, Lincoln City. Call Linda Hamlin: 541-614-0301 for more information.
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
