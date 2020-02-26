Feb. 27
Comedy Variety Show with Magician Jason Andrews & Juggler Niels Duinker – 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets $16. World Champion of Magic, Jason Andrews and 8-time Guinness World Record holding juggler, Niels Duinker, will entertain you with their Comedy Variety Show direct from Las Vegas. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Disaster Preparedness for the Pacific Northwest - 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Oregon Coast Community College. Learn what environmental, meteorological and man-made events have struck our region and how to prepare for them in the future. Recognize the need for disaster preparedness, learn about the necessary supplies your family will need to stay comfortable in a disaster, what you'll need to during a long-term catastrophic event and how your community can recover after a severe event. Instructor Jim Kusz uses humor and a superb level of preparedness skill and background to walk participants through the simple steps they can take to be prepared for everything from an Asteroid Strike to a Zombie Apocalypse, if ever one should occur. This is a free session.
Feb. 28
Double A Musik Hip-Hop Show Live – 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. Enjoy live hip-hop and great food! For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com.
Feb. 28-29
Comedy on the Coast Live – 8 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino. Ages 21+. $15. Headliner Lenny Schmidt is joined by Roy Haber with Monica Nevi hosting. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Cherish Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Feb. 29
Visit from Petal Heads Nursery - 1 p.m. at the Connie Hansen Garden. Dave and Annilese Doolittle, experienced gardeners from West Linn, will arrive with their pick-up packed full of perennials, perfect for our coastal climate. Their bi-annual visits to the Connie Hansen Garden kick off with an entertaining photo show about how to care for these specialty plants and what to expect them to do for us. Plant sale to follow. For more information go to conniehansengarden.com.
Leap Day Handbells – a handbell open house – 9:30 a.m. at the Congregational Church, 2435 NW Oar Place, right behind Kenny’s IGA North. For anyone curious about handbells and how they are rung. No previous musical experience needed; just an interest in learning something new on “Leap Day”. Questions, Call 541-614-1282.
Celtic Dance Party With Foulweather String Band Live – 8 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. 8 PM. 21+. Outside food welcome. Dog friendly. For more information call 541-614-0733, visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com or facebook.
ZuhG Trio Live – 8:30 p.m. at Nauti Mermaid Beach House. Bryan, Dylan and Alan are back! No cover. 21+. For more information call 541-614-1818.
March 1
Gleneden Beach Community Club Breakfast – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Come visit with friends (and meet new ones) at this event, and enjoy scrambled eggs, ham or sausage, and all-you-can-eat pancakes, plus a variety of beverages. $6 for adults, $3 for kids 4-10 years old, and free for kiddos under age 4. This event is open to everyone and is held on the first Sunday of the month (except January and July) at the Community Center, 110 Azalea, Gleneden Beach. For more information, visit glenedenbeach.org.
Lincoln City Youth League Baseball & Softball signups - Tryouts and the deadline for signing up your player is this Sunday, March 1st. Tryouts will be held at the Taft 7-12 softball field adjacent to the High School. Please park near the stadium and/or track because parking will be limited near the field. There are scholarships available if you need. Baseball Registration 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Baseball Player Evaluations 12 – 2 p.m.
Softball Registration 1-2 p.m. Softball Player Evaluations 2-4 p.m. Follow the LCYL Facebook page for updates.
St. Augustine Catholic Church will host a brief session on financial planning. Join presenters Joan Chambers and Duane Silbernagel. The session will be held in the parish hall at 12:15. A light lunch will be included. Everyone welcome.
Beachcombing Explorience – 9 a.m. at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. Unearth treasures from the Pacific as you hunt for gemstones, agates, jasper, petrified wood and other coastal jewels with a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
March 3
Coastal Gems Lincoln City Walk - 9:45 a.m. Join the Yachats Coastal Gems for a 3 or 6 mile gently hilly stroll through Lincoln City’s downtown area, seaside wooded neighborhoods, and the Connie Hansen Garden. Dogs are allowed but must be on a six-foot non-extendable lead to walk with us and owners must carry and use appropriate cleanup materials. Park at D River Wayside and walk to D Sands Motel at 9:45am for registration to start the walk at 10 a.m. For more information call 541-961-4279 or email at yachatscoastalgems@gmail.com.
March 7
Murder at Studio 54 Live – 6:30 p.m. at The Beach Club, 2020 NE 22nd St., Lincoln City. Taft High Drama presents a murder mystery dinner. Enjoy your dinner while you are entertained by a real life game of "who done it" murder mystery put on by the students of the Taft High 7-12 Drama troupe! Cost is $25 per ticket or $40 for two tickets. Pork or vegetarian options available. 70s night attire is encouraged. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 541-921-3242.
On Going
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday for weigh-ins between 9-10 a.m. and support meeting is 10-11 a.m. Location: St Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church 1226 SW 13th St, Lincoln City. Call Linda Hamlin: 541-614-0301 for more information.
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
