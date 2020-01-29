Jan. 29
Gospel Hootenanny – 1 p.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church located on Hwy 101 and SW 14th St. Spend an hour singing good old gospel songs. Join Casey Skelton on the piano and Pastor Jim Kyes on the guitar. If you have an instrument to play, bring it along.
Jan. 31
Dancing with Michael and Aurora – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church. Ballroom dancing in the activity building. All levels, beginning to advanced. Free and all are welcome.
Jan. 31 - Feb. 1
Boondock Boys Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Feb. 1
Beachcombing Explorience – 9 a.m. at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. Unearth treasures from the Pacific as you hunt for gemstones, agates, jasper, petrified wood and other coastal jewels with a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
Siletz Bay Music Festival 2020 presents Winterfest – 5 p.m. at Lincoln City Cultural Center. This gala fundraising event will feature a Siletz Sampler of festival musicians. Dinner at 6 p.m. $95. For more information and reservations call 541-264-5828 or visit SiletzBayMusic.org.
King of the Cage Live – 5 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment and nationally broadcast event, returns to Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Card and schedule subject to change. Fights start at 6 p.m. $40 - $100. For more information visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Bob Marley 75th B-day Shindig Live – 7 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. Members of ZuhG, Massive Delicious, Nick Sexton and the Amy-Matt duo from Beachcrest Brew will be joining forces to pay tribute to the music of Bob Marley. He would have been 75 on Feb. 6, but his songs and message are still echoing throughout many cultures around the world. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Feb. 2
Super Party 54 – 2:30 p.m. at Chinook Winds Convention Center. The Convention Center doors will open at 2:30 p.m., for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, to the most exciting viewing party on the Oregon Coast, with 12 giant screens. Upon entry, each guest will receive one virtual drawing entry ticket for drawings, which will be held throughout the event. Stadium style food will be available for purchase, and there will be a no-host bar available as well. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Celtic Series: The Browne Sisters and George Cavanaugh Live – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. The LCCC’s Celtic Series continues with The Browne Sisters & George Cavanaugh. Their silvery harmonies, beautiful arrangements, and entertaining personalities have made them one of the most popular Celtic music groups performing today. Tickets $25. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Gleneden Beach Community Club Breakfast – 8 -11 a.m. we’re kicking off the New Year with a new grill. Come visit with friends and meet new ones. Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham or sausage. $6 for adults, $3 for children 4-10 years old, and free for kids under age four. This event is open to everyone and is held on the first Sunday of the month (except January and July) at the Community Center, 110 Azalea, Gleneden Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.