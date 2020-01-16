Jan. 16
Cheap Date Night – 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Olde Line Lanes and Kitchen. Treat your favorite person without breaking the bank, with bowling at $20 per hour (including shoe rental) for up to six people; 12-inch pizzas for $10 apiece and drink specials aplenty. For more information call 541-614-1650.
Lincoln City Democratic Club by the Sea, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln City Community Center. This is a monthly meeting for a club who is an affiliate of the Lincoln County Democrats All Democrats from Depoe Bay to Otis are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Jan. 17-18
Pete Ford Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Winter Rummage Sale - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the LCCC, 540 NE Hwy. 101 inside the historic Delake School. Among the many items for sale will be a glass display cabinet, a bar-height table and chairs, another small pieces of furniture. Shoppers will also find a variety of small appliances, books, artwork and clothing. Volunteer clerks will accept cash and checks, and credit cards on all balances over $10. The LCCC will provide lunch and snacks for sale both days. To learn more, call the center at 541-994-9994.
Jan. 18
Community Dinner – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Panther Creek Senior and Community Center. This is an annual Taco, Burrito and Chili dinner at the community center. Enjoy Chef Mike's delicious Mexican creations along with sides, drinks and desserts. The cost is only $7 per adult or $3.50 for children under 12 years of age. The center is located at 655 Wayside Loop in the Panther Creek area of Otis. All are welcome. For directions or other information please email to pcsacc@centurylink.net.
Beachcombing Explorience – 10 a.m. at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. Unearth treasures from the Pacific as you hunt for gemstones, agates, jasper, petrified wood and other coastal jewels with a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
Gabe Hess Live – 7 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. Gabe's show is made up of covers from artists who helped shape him as well as original compositions spiced with everything from soul and RnB to Jazz and Bluegrass. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Jan. 18-19
Coastal Carvers 28th Annual "Artistry In Wood Show 2020" – 10 a.m. at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Featured Artist: Everett Koontz. Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission and free seminars for kids and adults both days. For more information call 888-624-6228, visit ChinookWindsCasino.com or Coastal Carvers website.
Jan. 19
Celebrate MLK - 2 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Inspirational Sounds Gospel Choir will present a program of music and readings in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The choir seeks to promote the heritage of African-American gospel music traditions, with 18 singers from Eugene, Springfield, Veneta and Corvallis. Tickets are $15 adults, $13 seniors and $5 youth ages 18 and under, on sale now at lc-cc.or or by calling 541-994-9994. Part of the 2019-20 Vocal Arts Series at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, learn more at lc-cc.org/vocal-arts-series.
Chinook Winds 3 Club Golf Tournament – 10 a.m. at Chinook Winds Golf Resort. $30. Enjoy this two-person, 18-hole scramble. Only three clubs allowed! Closest to the Pin on all Par 3’s wins a $25 Pro Shop Gift Voucher. Entry fee covers: Green Fees, Cart Fees, Tournament Prizes and On-course Contests. Register by visiting The Pro Shop or call 541-994-8442.
Vocal Arts: Inspirational Sounds Gospel Choir Live – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets $15. The group is well known throughout the state of Oregon for its energetic renditions of gospel music and is often featured at Martin Luther King Day celebrations in Portland and Eugene. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Jan. 20-21
2-Day Stained Glass Trivet Workshop – 11 a.m. at the Artists’ Studio Association classroom. Make a beautiful mosaic stained glass trivet with instructor Rosemary Wood-Hemm. On the first day we will created a design and glue the stained glass to a tile. Learn how to grout the piece on the second day. $55 for non-members (supplies included). For more information and to register call 541-264-9222 or visit ASAArt.net.
On Going
Over Eaters Anonymous Meetings
Fridays, 11:30 a.m., across from the Outlet Mall at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church. Men and women are welcome, donation only. Helps emotional eating, anorexia and bulimia. For more information call 541-614-1121.
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.