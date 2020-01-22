Jan. 22
Giving back to First Responders – Breakfast 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Dinner 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Lincoln City First Responders are requested to attend Lincoln City’s first community Thank You for Your Service breakfast and lunch. Door prizes from the community will be drawn. Sponsored by Phill’s Smok/N/Grill.
Resident Show & Tell – 5:30 p.m. in the Boyden Studio at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. This is a great opportunity to visit Sitka, meet the residents and to find out more about our Residency Program, which runs from October to mid-May. Free and open to the public. For more information call 541-994-5485 or visit SitkaCenter.org.
Jan. 24
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at My Petite Sweet. Join in at one of the gatherings at local coffee spots and hear what is happening in Lincoln City.
Jan 24-25
Comedy on the Coast Live – 8 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino. Ages 21 and over. $15. Headliner Tom McTigue is joined by Michael Palascak with Melissa Shoshahi hosting. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Nekked Bonz Dance Klub Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com
Jan. 25
Lincoln City Elks Dinner – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the IOOF Hall, 1350 SE Oar St. The Lincoln City Elks will be serving spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert dinner for $7. All proceeds will go to the Elks Grand Lodge project to repair and upgrade the Pearl Harbor Memorial.
Taft Culinary Program Fundraiser – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lincoln City Culinary Center. $40. The students will demonstrate some of the delicious food they are preparing, and they will be your servers for this special event as well. We will also have several items to raffle. Join us for this fun class and join us to help a great program. For more information call 541-557-1125 or visit CulinaryCenterLincolnCity.com.
Bret Lucich Live – 7 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Shake off your blues and be entertained by musician Bret Lucich. Bret can do it all, play a multitude of instruments and his vocal abilities allow him to do great impersonations. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
John Reischman and the Jaybirds Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. 7 - 9 PM. Tickets $10 - $25. John Reischman and the Jaybirds fashion a stylish, elegant take on bluegrass that is at once innovative and unadorned, sophisticated and stripped-down, happily old-fashioned, yet unselfconsciously new. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Nick Sexton Live – 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. 21 and over. Enjoy live music and great beer. Dog friendly. BYOF= Bring Your Own Food. For more information visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com.
Jan. 29
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at 60s Café. Join in at one of the gatherings at local coffee spots and hear what is happening in Lincoln City.
On Going
Over Eaters Anonymous Meetings
Fridays, 11:30 a.m., across from the Outlet Mall at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church. Men and women are welcome, donation only. Helps emotional eating, anorexia and bulimia. For more information call 541-614-1121.
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.