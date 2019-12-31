Jan. 1
Beachcombing Explorience – 9 a.m. at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. Unearth treasures from the Pacific as you hunt for gemstones, agates, jasper, petrified wood and other coastal jewels with a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
Devils Lake Dunk – 10 a.m. at Regatta Park in Lincoln City. The brisk splash of cold water helps revitalize the mind while also allowing all participants to be thankful for the many great things we may take for granted, like a hot shower, heated car seats and hot coffee. Free admission.
Jan. 2
Cheap Date Night – 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Olde Line Lanes and Kitchen. Treat your favorite person without breaking the bank, with bowling at $20 per hour (including shoe rental) for up to six people; 12-inch pizzas for $10 apiece and drink specials aplenty. For more information call 541-614-1650.
Trivia Thursday – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. Free trivia with a different theme each week, and prizes for 1st and 2nd place teams. 21 and over. For more information call 541-614-0733.
Jan. 3-4
Ty Curtis Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Karaoke Night – 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Marci’s Bar and Bistro. For more information call 541-418-5473.
Jan. 4
Hands-on Brunch Around The World Class – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln City Culinary Center. $75. Join us for this decadent brunch class where we explore popular dishes from other countries. For more information call 541-557-1125 or visit CulinaryCenterLincolnCity.com.
Resident Show & Tell – 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Boyden Studio at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. This is a great opportunity to visit Sitka, meet the residents and to find out more about our Residency Program, which runs from October to mid-May. Free and open to the public. For more information call 541-994-5485 or visit SitkaCenter.org.
Dylan Crawford Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Dylan plays a mix of originals and groovy covers. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Jan. 5
Oregon Coast Artisans Market – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Inside the Lincoln City Community Center. Enjoy this indoor winter market of farm produce and local made goods every Sunday. For more information visit Facebook.com/OregonArtisans.
Creative Open Mic – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Marci’s Bar and Bistro. All artists, musicians, comedians, poets and performers of all sorts encouraged! Lincoln City’s 1st Creative Open Mic! Hosted by BC. Variable time slots - welcoming atmosphere! If you’ve got a drum or instrument bring it cause we are doing a drum circle afterwards - if it’s nice we may even head to the beach. For more information call 541-418-5473.
Jan. 7
Bluegrass Jam Night – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln City Eagles Lodge #2576. Bluegrass, oldtime Americana and country music every Tuesday night. Bring your acoustic instrument to play, or just come to listen. All welcome. For more information call 541-418-1779.
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at Hilltop Restaurant in Lincoln City. Join in at one of the January gatherings at local coffee spots and hear what is happening in Lincoln City.
Jan. 8
Thrift Shop Bingo – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. Thrift Shop Bingo hosted by MJ is not your Grandma's bingo! Wild, wacky prizes and fun for all. No fee to play during this silly, good time. Outside food welcome. For more information call 541-234-4013.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
