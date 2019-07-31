July 31
Explosions Inc. – 6:30 p.m. at Driftwood Library. Experience incredible, larger than life, science demonstrations that will stun the audience. For more information call 541-996-1242 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.
Aug. 1
What the World Needs Now: The Burt Bacharach Songbook – 7 p.m. at Lincoln City Cultural Center. Flugelhornist, Dmitri Matheny leads an all-star band featuring vocalist Holly Pyle in a program highlighting the music of Burt Bacharach. For more information call 541-994-9994 or visit LincolnCityCulturalCenter.org.
Laura Ivancie Live – 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the lounge at the Beach Club and Event Center. For more information visit TheBeachClubLC.com, Facebook or call 541-418-5468.
Aug. 2-3
Branded Band Live – 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Aug. 3
Summer Morning Matinees: Beetlejuice (1988) – 11 a.m. at the Bijou Theater. Also playing August 5 and 8. $3. For more information call 541-994-8255 or visit CinemaLovers.com.
Aaron Meyer Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Salishan’s Summer Concert Series. For more information call 541-764-3600 or visit Salishan.com.
Nelscott Concert Series: Sam Peter Live – 1 p.m. at ZuhG Life Surf Shop. For more information call 541-418-2196 or ZuhgLifeSurfShop.com.
Snug Harbor Anniversary Party with Johnny Wheels Live – 9 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
Columbian Demo – 12 p.m. at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City. Join Chef Steve for this tasty one hour demonstration class. Menu includes Chicken and Cheese Arepa (Corn Cake filled with Roasted Chicken & Queso Fresco Cheese) and Quick Curtido (Pickled Cabbage Relish). Cost is $25.00 per person. For more information call 541-557-1125.
Aug. 4
Gleneden Beach Breakfast - 8 a.m. to 11a.m. at 110 Azalea St. The Menu will be ham or sausage, tasty scramble eggs, orange juice and all you can eat fluffy, tasty pancakes. Accompanied coffee, tea or milk. Adults are $6, children four years old through 10 years old $3 and under four years old free.
Lozelle Jennings Live – 8:30 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
Mandala Block Painting Workshop – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Artists’ Studio Association classroom. Learn to paint your own Mandala design block using acrylic paints with instructor Kathy Cope. $20 for non-members (supplies included). For more information and to register call 541-264-9222 or visit ASAArt.net.
Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. All items are handmade or homegrown by the seller. For more information call 541-921-0062 or visit LincolnCityFarmersMarket.org.
Aug. 6
National Night Out - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Kirtsis Park. Sponsored by Lincoln City Police Department and Parks & Recreation. Free food, games, bounce house, dunk tank and more. For more information call 541-994-2131.
Guided Paddle – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Explore the saltwater marshes abundant with wildlife. Bring your own canoe or kayak. Other equipment is available to rent or borrow. For reservations, call 541-867-4550 or email Lilamarie_Bowen@fws.gov.
Aug. 7
Rhys Thomas Returns – 6:30 p.m. at Driftwood Library. Jugglemania- hilarity and dexterity. For more information call 541-996-1242 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.
Dr. Mr. Live – 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit facebook.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
