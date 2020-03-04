March 4-5
We The People Live – 10:45 a.m. March 4 and 1 p.m. March 5 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. “We the People” instills American pride in audiences of all ages—and inspires them to get involved and make a difference thru hip-hop, rock, and rhythm & blues. Learn about the three branches of government, the First Amendment, presidential elections, democracy, the judicial process, and more. Tickets $5. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
March 5
Cocktail Hour by A.R. Gurney presented by Theatre West – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings March 5 - 28. A comedy of manners Directed by Bryan Kirsch. For more information visit TheatreWest.com or call 541-994-5663.
Celtic Harps, Rare Instruments & Wondrous Stories with Lisa Lynne & Aryeh Frankfurter – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets $20. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
March 6
ZuhG Duo Bryan and Dylan Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at MIST @Surftides. For more information visit ZuhgMusic.com.
March 6-7
Rock N Roll Cowboys Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Blues Traveler Live – 8 p.m. at Chinooks Winds Casino Resort. Blues Traveler's music spans a variety of genres, including blues rock, psychedelic rock, folk rock, soul, and Southern rock. Tickets: $30 – $45. Must be 16. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
March 7
Beachcombing Explorience – 9 a.m. at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. Unearth treasures from the Pacific as you hunt for gemstones, agates, jasper, petrified wood and other coastal jewels with a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
Rites of Spring Art Exhibit Opening – 2 p.m. at North Lincoln County Historical Museum. Rites of Spring features the beautiful watercolor works by the late Marcel LaRocque. Enjoy refreshments with art curator Matt Blakeman, who will be available to answer questions. For more information call 541-996-6614 or visit NorthLincolnCountyHistoricalMuseum.org.
da Boyz Live – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Autobahn 101. Boogie, Bop and the Blues in a cozy and intimate format with Richard Robitaille, Jim Hobbs & Eric Levine. For more information call 541-614-1811 or visit Facebook.
Murder at Studio 54 Live – 6:30 p.m. at The Beach Club, 2020 NE 22nd St., Lincoln City. Taft High Drama presents a murder mystery dinner. Enjoy your dinner while you are entertained by a real life game of "who done it" murder mystery put on by the students of the Taft High 7-12 Drama troupe! Cost is $25 per ticket or $40 for two tickets. Pork or vegetarian options available. 70s night attire is encouraged. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 541-921-3242.
March 8
Lincoln City PlayHouse presents: Seussical Jr. Live – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. $5 - $10. For more information call 541-994-9994 or visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org.
ZuhG Live – 8:30 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. 21+ no cover. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
On Going
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday for weigh-ins between 9-10 a.m. and support meeting is 10-11 a.m. Location: St Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church 1226 SW 13th St, Lincoln City. Call Linda Hamlin: 541-614-0301 for more information.
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.