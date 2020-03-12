March 12
Cocktail Hour by A.R. Gurney presented by Theatre West – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings March 5 - 28. A comedy of manners Directed by Bryan Kirsch. For more information visit TheatreWest.com or call 541-994-5663.
St. Patty’s Storytelling with Doug Force – 6 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Outside food welcome. Storyteller Doug Force gives a talk on the real history and not so real history of St. Patrick. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
March 13
Bird Walk: Spring Lake Open Space – 9 a.m. meeting at the NE 14th St. & Port Ave. parking area in Lincoln City. This beautiful lake is located in Lincoln City off 14th St. Walk through woods along the lake and up to hilly meadows. We should see resident woodpeckers and Great Blue Heron as well as wintering sparrows and thrush. For more information visit LincolnCityParksandRecreation on facebook.
Cause to Create Opening Reception – 5 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Grab a glass of wine and complimentary nibbles at this opening reception. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Haunted Taft Tours: Friday the 13th – 7 p.m. at the Sapphire Center. $10-$20. Ages 8+. On tour nights, a guide leads guests through Lincoln City’s historic Taft district. Along the route, the group pauses at “haunted” locales to hear tales. Ghosts and creatures are known to roam Taft during the tour. For more information and tickets visit HauntedTaft.com.
ZuhG Duo Bryan and Dylan Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at MIST @Surftides. For more information visit ZuhgMusic.com.
March 13-14
Guitar Gods Review Live – 8 p.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
March 14
Foulweather String Band Live – 7 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Hot Sorcery Food Cart will be serving Irish food favorites all day 12 - 10 p.m. Two stouts on draft and green beer. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Uncle Roy & the Boys Live – 7 .m. at Autobahn 101. Come celebrate an early St. Patrick's day, which also happens to be our four year anniversary! Corned beef & Cabbage special, Reuben Sandwiches, Green Jello Shots. For more information call 541-614-1811 or visit Facebook.
ZuhG Live – 8:30 p.m. at Nauti Mermaid Beach House. 21+ no cover. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
March 15
Green Ball Golf Tournament – 10 a.m. at Chinook Winds Golf Resort. $30. Register by visiting The Pro Shop or call 541-994-8442. A fun Four-person, 18 hole Scramble involving a green golf ball! For more information visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Beachcombing Explorience – 9 a.m. at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. Unearth treasures from the Pacific as you hunt for gemstones, agates, jasper, petrified wood and other coastal jewels with a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
Celtic Series: Teada – 2 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets $25. The LCCC’s 2019-20 Celtic Series continues with Téada, a traditional band with a truly worldwide reach. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
March 17
St. Patrick’s Day Party – 6 p.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. It's a Costume Party and there will be prizes! Serving Corned Beef & Cabbage - $12 until it's gone! Irish music, Green Beer, Irish Car Bombs, Guinness, and Happy Hour on ALL Irish Whiskeys, ALL night long! In house scavenger hunt with a special treat for everyone who completes it - plus
5 special hidden gold coins good for a FREE Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner! For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com.
Saint Patrick's Day Party – 7 p.m. in The Attic Lounge at Salishan. Get in the spirit with a special menu featuring Corned Beef & Guinness Cheese Fries and Irish Potato Soup Shooters, or sip on specialty cocktails such as their Irish Buck and Shillelagh Martini. Enjoy live music by Zuhg all night long! For more information visit ZuhgMusic.com or Salishan.com.
On Going
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday for weigh-ins between 9-10 a.m. and support meeting is 10-11 a.m. Location: St Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church 1226 SW 13th St, Lincoln City. Call Linda Hamlin: 541-614-0301 for more information.
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
