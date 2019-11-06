Community Calendar
Nov. 6
Battle of the Bachelors – 5:30 p.m. at Pig and Pancake in Lincoln City. City Councilor, Riley Hoagland will challenge Coach, Boone Marker in the next Family Promise Celebrity Server. Tips for their special service will be going to help Family Promise of Lincoln County. Both participants have been volunteers with the Family Promise program that helps families experiencing homelessness get back on their feet. For more information call 541-614-0964.
Nov. 8
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at My Petite Sweet in Lincoln City.
Exhale: Earth Opening Reception – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Grab a glass of wine and complimentary nibbles at this opening reception. The exhibit will remain on display through Monday, Dec. 9, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Nov. 8-9
Inner Limits Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Nov. 9
Bird Watching Clinic – 9 a.m. at Knight Park. In Salmon River Estuary, look for wintering birds in woodlands, marsh and along the river. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
ZuhG Duo Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Veteran’s Day Hip-Hop Benefit – 9 p.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. Marci's Bar & Bistro, Brain Damage and DJ Byro join forces with one of Portland’s strongest music groups to bring you a Hip-Hop Benefit show. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com.
Nov. 10
Dye Your Own Silk Scarf – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Connie Hansen Garden, Lincoln City. Each participant will dye two scarves. All materials provided. $40. 1931 NW 33rd Street. Space limited. Call 503-921-5543 to register.
Celtic Series: Rona Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets $25. Rona is a duo made up of Timothy Hull from the west coast of the US and Amsterdam based Margot Merah. They bring a lovely mix of traditional and new folk songs, intricate harmonies and strong but tender guitar lines. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.
Nov. 11-12
Mosaic Stained Glass Workshop - At the Artists’ Studio Association classroom. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday Nov. 11 and 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tuesday Nov 12. Learn how to make a beautiful stained glass block light for the holidays or anytime of the year in this 2-day workshop with instructor Rosemary Wood-Hemm. $52 for non-members (supplies included). For more information visit ASAArt.net.
Nov. 12
Surfrider Film Night – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. 21 and over. This special event with Newport's chapter of the Surfrider Foundation is free. Have a beer, cider, or glass of wine, and watch 'Bag it' a film about a great idea- reducing your plastic usage. Surfrider representatives will be here to chat briefly before the film. Doors open at 6 p.m., movie around 7 p.m. and $2 from each pint or glass of wine sold will be donated to the Surfrider Foundation. For more information call 541-614-0733, visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com or facebook.
Nov. 13
Cruisin’ the Fossil Coastline – 6:30 p.m. at Salishan Resort. The Sitka Center is thrilled to announce that artist Ray Troll and Director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History Kirk Johnson will circle back to visit the Oregon Coast for a special Sitka talk and book signing. Cruisin' the Fossil Coastline is the long-awaited sequel to Cruisin' the Fossil Freeway, and their art-meets-science collaboration was developed in part during a dual Sitka residency at Grass Mountain. For more information call 541-994-5485 or visit SitkaCenter.org
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
