Nov. 20
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at 60s Café in Lincoln City.
Klementine’s Kitchen Holiday Jambalaya Class – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln City Culinary Center. Join us for this tasty holiday demonstration class. Sit back relax and watch Louisiana native Chef Etienne show you the proper way to make this festive dish. Menu includes Ham and Sausage Holiday Jambalaya and a glass of Oregon wine, beer or hard cider. $27 per person. For more information visit CulinaryCenterLincolnCity.com.
Nov. 21
League of Women Voters Meeting – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Oregon Coast Community College North Center, 3788 SE High School Drive. Dave Price (Director of Marketing & Community Development and Director of the Small Business Development Center) will share the many ways our Community College interacts with us on a daily basis. Learn about the variety of courses and workshops available to all ages, OCCC’s relationship with our high schools, the local businesses, or the new programs offered (Welding and the Digital Media & Marketing Studio, to mention only two). Take a tour of the North Center Facility.
Nov. 22
Bret Lucich Live – 7 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. Shake off your mid week blues and be entertained by musician Bret Lucich. Bret can do it all, play a multitude of instruments and his vocal abilities allow him to do great impersonations. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Nov. 22-23
Branded Band Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Comedy on the Coast Live – 8 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino. Ages 21 and over. $15. Headliner Ritch Shydner is joined by Karen Rontowski with Steven Briggs hosting. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Nov. 23
Siletz Indian Fair - 9 a.m. to 3p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. The 2019 Indian Fair commemorates the 104th anniversary of the very first Indian Fair that was held in Siletz in 1915. It will be reminiscent of those earlier Indian Fairs as a time of sharing traditions, history and culture. A wide array of items created by Native artists and crafts people will be on display including regalia, baskets and other art forms, both historic and contemporary. Native vendors will have items for sale just in time for Christmas shopping! For more information visit SiletzArtsHeritage.org.
Coronado Shores Beach Club Holiday Bazaar – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 255 Shore Drive
Lincoln City/Gleneden Beach (Hwy 101 to NW Lancer St. Follow the directional signs to event).
Guitarist Terry Robb Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets $22. Terry Robb is hailed as one of the finest acoustic guitarists on the international scene and a virtuoso of acoustic blues guitar. In his latest album Confessin My Dues, Robb draws on his deep knowledge of Delta blues, ragtime and swing in 13 original compositions ranging from blistering instrumental blues and stunning ragtime fingerpicking to soulful singing backed by a powerhouse rhythm section. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Comedy Night – 9 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. Headliner Alex Avery was Acme Comedy Clubs funniest person in 2016, Alex has been on the Highlarious Comedy Festival 2018 and The Palm Springs International Comedy festival/competition 2018 where he was a finalist. 21 and over. Outside food welcome. Dog friendly. For more information call 541-614-0733, visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com or facebook.
Dr. Mr. Live – 9 p.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. Donate your warm blankets and other warming supplies for cover charge to this live performance! Give back while enjoying a night out with live music. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com.
Nov. 27
Pie Social – 4 p.m. at Olde Line Lanes. Music, pie and holiday beverages, bring your whole family and enjoy the fun! For more information visit OldeLineLanes.com.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
