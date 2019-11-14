Nov. 15
Comedy Show – 8 p.m. at the Beach Club and Event Center. $10. For more information visit TheBeachClubLC.com or call 541-418-5468.
Nov. 15-16
Beth Willis Rock Duo Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Holiday Craft Bazaar – 11 a.m. at North Lincoln County Historical Museum. This local craft bazaar will feature many different vendors with a wide variety of handmade items. Support local art and stock up with some wonderful handmade gifts for the upcoming holidays! For more information call 541-996-6614 or visit NorthLincolnCountyHistoricalMuseum.org.
Nov. 16
Young Jim Carr Live – 7 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Nov. 17
Happy Hour with the Mayor – 4 p.m. at Black Squid in Lincoln City.
Nov. 18
Chris Trapper and Brady Goss Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets $22. Local favorite, pianist and rocker Brady Goss will open the show. Chris Trapper is a storyteller. With his soulful, honeyed tenor, sly humor and an uncanny knack for melody, Chris has traveled the world over, performing to a dedicated and ever growing fan base with nothing but his guitar and his songs. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Nov. 20
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at 60s Café in Lincoln City.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
