Oct. 23
Scary Stories – 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. An evening of Scary Stories with Doug Force. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Outside food is welcome. Historian and Storyteller Doug Force presents an evening of spine tingling spooky stories. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Oct. 24
Dark & Stormy Nights – 4 p.m. at Driftwood Public Library. For more information call 541-996-2277 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.
Oct. 25-31
Oregon - Made Film Festival - At the Bijou Theatre. From October 25 - 31, the theatre will take a one-week break from presenting first run features to solely feature films over the years that were filmed in Oregon. Twelve films, from the silent era through modern day will be featured. Films included: Stand By Me, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Goonies and many more. Tickets for the entire festival are $60 for one person and $100 for two and will be available at the end of September. Tickets for individual shows will be available on the day of the event. For more information call 541-994-8255 or visit CinemaLovers.com.
Oct. 25-26
Cool Breeze Band Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Haunted Taft Tours - The tours lasts approximately one and a half hours on this mini bus tour. Join us on for a very special night of Historic Taft’s legends and lore. $10-$20. Ages 8 and over. For more information and tickets visit HauntedTaft.com.
Bryan and Dylan Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at MIST Surftides. For more information visit ZuhgMusic.com.
Oct. 25
Artisan Faire – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Shops at Salishan. Experience local Oregonian vendors featuring unique gift ideas and one-of-a-kind crafts and handmade goods at the Artisan Faire at The Shops at Salishan. For more information visit Salishan.com.
Corvallis Takes the Coast – 6 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. 21 and over. Corvallis Breweries and Cider Producers 2 Towns, Block 15 and Flat Tail are making their way up and down the coast for a string of extra special tap takeovers. Join in for a night of samples, swag and good vibes. For more information call 541-614-0733, visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com or facebook.
Fright Night Costume Party – 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. 21 and over. A spooky Halloween costume contest and party hosted by the Lincoln City Young Professionals. Top three best costumes win prizes. For more information visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com.
Oct. 26
Trick or Treat – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Marketplace at Salishan. Dress up in your favorite costume and score some tasty treats! For more information call 541-764-3640.
Trick AND Treat: A Fundraiser for the Siletz Bay Music Festival – 7 p.m. at “Rudy’s Spooky Piano Bar.” $75. Featuring Ken Peplowski and his band of ghouls including Clairdee, Gary Hobbs, Tom Wakeling and Randy Porter. Includes dastardly drinks and despicably delicious desserts! Costumes encouraged. For more information call 541-264-5828 or visit SiletzBayMusic.org.
Patty George & Friends Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. Join Jazz Vocalist - Patty George & Friends -Dave Finberg on piano, Sandy Schaefer on drums and Larry Burnett on bass -They'll play some of their favorite jazz tunes and hopefully some of yours. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Misery Loves Company Tour Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com
Scream Halloween Party – 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Chinooks Winds Casino Resort. No cover charge. Must be 21 or older. Seize the night! On the Saturday before All-Hallows-Eve, gather for a grown-up’s night of club music, adult beverages and competitive costumes. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Johnny Wheels Live – 9 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
Oct. 27
Run & Tell That Live – 8:30 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
Oct. 30
The Jacob Joliff Band Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. The Jacob Jolliff Band is the new generation of bluegrass supergroups, led by one of the country’s premier contemporary bluegrass mandolinists. Tickets $25. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.