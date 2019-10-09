Oct. 10
Dark & Stormy Nights – 4 p.m. at Driftwood Public Library. For more information call 541-996-2277 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.
Oct. 11
Bird Watching Clinic – 9 a.m. at Salishan Nature Trail. Great Blue Herons and Great Egrets are always present; Bald Eagles may even put on a show. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
Art Gallery Reception – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pacific Artists' Co-op Gallery and Beachstone Gallery. Enjoy the latest work by studio members include paintings, mosaics, sculpture, fiber art, photography, and much more. For more information call 503-810-8255 or visit ASAArt.net.
Face to Face Opening Reception – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. This group exhibit is an exploration of the human face by five local artists. Grab a glass of wine and complimentary nibbles at this opening reception. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.
Wolf Tree Brewery – 5 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. 21 and over. Wolf Tree is heading North to give out beer tastes and play some fun and fast trivia games at the Squid! For more information call 541-614-0733, visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com or facebook.
Oct. 11-12
Bill Engvall Live - 8 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Tickets: $40 – $55. Must be 16 and over. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Pete Ford Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. Friday and Saturday night. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com. Playing
Dr. Mr. Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Autobahn 101. Musical styling ranges from 90's Alternative and Grunge, to Blues/Rock and of course that Soulful feeling and rich vocals of modern and classic song. For more information call 541-614-1811 or visit Facebook.
Oct. 11-13
Haunted Taft Tours - It’s the scariest Haunted Taft of them all! The tours lasts approximately one and a half hours and cover just under a mile of walking on flat surface. Tours take place rain or shine. We have heavy rain ponchos to loan in case of rain. Join us on for a very special night of Historic Taft’s legends and lore. $10-$20. Ages 8 and over. For more information and tickets visit HauntedTaft.com.
Oct. 12
Saturday Morning Cinema: Blackmail (1929) - 11 a.m. at Bijou Theatre. $3. Originally filmed as a silent. But when sound started Hitchcock added voices to complete this film. After killing a man in self-defense, a young woman is blackmailed by a witness to the killing. For more information call 541-994-8255 or visit CinemaLovers.com.
Fish Out of Water Live – 6 p.m. at Salt in the LC Outlets. For more information call 541-921-4048 or visit SaltCrave.com.
Come Rain or Come Shine: Big Band Dance – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the Lincoln Pops at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Demon Assassin Live – 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com.
T. Ray & The Shades Live – 9 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
Oct. 12-13
Finders Keepers Kickoff Weekend - Hunt 100 extra glass floats as we kick off the new season. For more information visit ExploreLincolnCity.com/Glass-Floats.
Oct. 13
Dylan Crawford Live – 8:30 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
