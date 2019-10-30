Oct. 30
The Jacob Jolliff Band Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets $25. The Jacob Jolliff Band is the new generation of bluegrass supergroups, led by one of the country’s premier contemporary bluegrass mandolinists. For more information LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.
Fall and Winter Fashion Show – 3 p.m. at Lakeview Senior Living. Featuring style from Christopher and Banks. Call 541-921-8923 for more information.
Oct. 31
Ghosts at the Museum – 2 p.m. at North Lincoln County Historical Museum. Kids of all ages are invited to Ghosts at the Museum with storyteller, Doug Force. He will be presenting stories and tales so spooky that they will make the hair stand up on your neck. Doug has decades of teaching, educational and storytelling experience and makes the stories come alive. Get ready for trick or treating and cozy up in our Mildred and Marie Children’s Room for this spooky Story Time at the Museum. For more information call 541-996-6614 or visit NorthLincolnCountyHistoricalMuseum.org.
The Witches of Depoe Bay – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Depoe Bay. The Witches of Depoe Bay will be out in full force. Their goal, to scare up non-perishable food items and monetary donations for The Depoe Bay Food Bank. Drop donations in front of Remax or the whale fountain on Hwy 101 in Depoe Bay.
Dark & Stormy Nights – 4 p.m. at Driftwood Public Library. For more information call 541-996-2277 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.
Dorchester House Trick or Treat – 6-8 p.m. at 2701 NW Hwy 101. Trick or treating, goodie bags, hot cocoa, cider and snacks.
Kiwanis Spooky Spectacular – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Taft Elementary School. Indoor space for trick or treating and activities for the whole family.
Halloween Spooktacular – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lakeview Senior Living. Featuring face painting, fortune telling, trick or treats and a hunted mystery swamp. Call 541-921-8923 for more information.
Halloween Trick-or-Treating – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lincoln City Outlets. Have a spooktacular time trick -or- treating at participating stores. For more information call 541-996-5000 or visit LincolnCityOutlets.com.
Uncle Roy & the Boys Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Autobahn 101. Live music with "Uncle Roy & the Boys" Wear a costume and get Happy Hour prices all night long. Children's costume contest at 8 p.m. Adult costume contest at 10 p.m. Prizes. For more information call 541-614-1811 or visit Facebook.
Schroondonk Live – 8:30 p.m. at Nauti Mermaid Beach House. Come party on Halloween night. Dress to impress, there's a costume contest with prizes and drink specials. No cover. 21 and over. For more information call 541-614-1818.
Halloween Party & Costume Contest – 9 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
Halloween Party – 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. Marci's is bringing back their Specialty Candy Cocktails, Corn-Hole tournament, Costume contest and Dance-off! For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com.
Nov. 1
Dia de Meurtos Family Celebration – 6 p.m. at Driftwood Public Library. Celebrate Day of the Dead with music, dancing, face-painting and an altar to which anyone can add a remembrance of loved ones they wish to honor. It will also be a community-style potluck, in which those attending may bring a favorite dish to share. For more information call 541-996-2277 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.
Nov. 1-2
Bret Lucich Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Nov. 2
Nick Sexton Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Al's Garage Live – 9 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
Nov. 3
Mandala Christmas Ornaments Workshop – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Artists’ Studio Association classroom. Make a beautiful keepsake ornament using a mandala design and various options for bling with instructor Kathy Cope. $20 for non-members (supplies included). For more information and to register call 541-264-9222 or visit ASAArt.net.
Sugar and Spice and Everything Nice Demo Class – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Olde Line Lanes. Start your holidays off the right way with these decadent dessert and cocktail pairings. $40 per person. For more information visit culinarycenterlincolncity.com.
Dr. Mr. Live – 8:30 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
