Oct. 2
Resident Show & Tell – 6 p.m. at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. Newly arriving Fall residents share what brought them to the Sitka Center. Presentations begin at 6 p.m. in the Boyden Studio. For more information call 541-994-5485 or visit SitkaCenter.org.
Oct. 3
Dark & Stormy Nights – 4 p.m. at Driftwood Public Library. For more information call 541-996-2277 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.
Oct. 4
Northern Lights: The Culture of Norway's Kven and Sami People Live – 6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Six women share their knowledge, music and storytelling to recreate the culture of the indigenous people of the Scandinavian Arctic. Tickets $10. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.
Oct. 4-5
Short Notice Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Haunted Taft Tours - It’s the scariest Haunted Taft of them all! The tours lasts approximately one and a half hours and cover just under a mile of walking on flat surface. Tours take place rain or shine. We have heavy rain ponchos to loan in case of rain. Join us on for a very special night of Historic Taft’s legends and lore. $10-$20. Ages 8 and over. For more information and tickets visit HauntedTaft.com.
Oct. 4-6
A Tour To Die For - Tours run every hour from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tours depart from the Lincoln City Cultural Center. $25. For more information visit TourToDieFor.com.
Oct. 5
Cascadia Chamber Opera Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets $30. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.
ZuhG Trio Live – 8:30 p.m. at Nauti Mermaid Beach House. No cover. 21 and over. For more information call 541-614-1818.
Revolving Door Live – 9 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
Oct. 6
Decorating with Dots Class – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Artists’ Studio Association classroom. $20. For more information and to register visit ASAArt.net.
Mookatite Live – 3 p.m. at Salt in the LC Outlets. For more information call 541-921-4048 or visit SaltCrave.com.
Mookatite Live – 8:30 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
