Oct. 16
Wednesday Happy Hour with Bret Lucich Live – 5:30 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Shake off your mid week blues and be entertained by musician Bret Lucich. Bret can do it all, play a multitude of instruments and his vocal abilities allow him to do great impersonations. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Oct. 17
Dark & Stormy Nights – 4 p.m. at Driftwood Public Library. For more information call 541-996-2277 or visit DriftwoodLib.org.
Oct. 18
Artisan Faire – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Shops at Salishan. Experience local Oregonian vendors featuring unique gift ideas and one-of-a-kind crafts and handmade goods at the Artisan Faire at The Shops at Salishan. For more information visit Salishan.com.
Dogtoberfest – 6:30 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. Raise money for Lincoln County Animal Shelter. Special Oktoberfest beers on tap, donating $1 from each pint, selling $1 raffle tickets, and of course accepting any donations to help our local animals. Raffle prizes will include Black Squid hoodies, glassware, gift certificates, as well as pet gear, and other great prizes from local businesses. For more information call 541-614-0733, visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com or facebook.
Bryan and Dylan Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at MIST, Surftides. For more information visit ZuhgMusic.com.
Celtic Series: Daimh Live -7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets $25. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.
Oct. 18-19
Haunted Taft Tours - The tours lasts approximately one and a half hours on this mini bus tour. Join us on for a very special night of Historic Taft’s legends and lore. $10-$20. Ages 8 and over. For more information and tickets visit HauntedTaft.com.
Rock N Roll Cowboys Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Oct. 19
Run And Tell That Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Run & Tell That is a brother and sister acoustic duo featuring Hannah Cochrane and Freddie Lamb. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Lipstick Divas – 9:15 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. $10-15 tickets. This traveling drag show features: Diva Dott, Miss Inanna and Babie More. Come have an amazing time with the queens! For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com.
Harvest Gold (Fortunate Sun) Live – 9 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. Enjoy this Neil Young CCR Cover Band. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
Oct. 23
Scary Stories – 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. An evening of Scary Stories with Doug Force. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. Outside food is welcome. Historian and Storyteller Doug Force presents an evening of spine tingling spooky stories. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
