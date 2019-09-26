Sept. 27-28
Boondocks Boys Live - 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit chinookwindscasino.com.
Sept. 27-29
A Tour To Die For - 5:30 p.m. departing form the Lincoln City Cultural Center. $25. For more information visit tourtodiefor.com.
Sept. 27-Oct. 4
Artisan Faire - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Shops at Salishan. Experience local Oregonian vendors featuring unique gift ideas and one-of-a-kind crafts and handmade goods at the Artisan Fair. For more information visit salishan.com.
Sept. 27
Ukulelesson - 3 p.m.to 4 p.m. at Eleanor’s Undertow. Open to all ages. $35 per person. For more information visit surflandadventures.com.
Uncle Roy and the Boys Live - 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Autobahn 101. Kid friendly live music. For more information call 541-614-1811 or visit facebook.
Sept. 28
Saturday Morning Cinema: W.C. Fields Shorts (1930s) - 11 a.m. at the Bijou Theatre. Three of the finest W.C.Fields shorts: The Golf Specialist, Fatal Glass of Beer and The Dentist. $3. For more information call 541-994-8255 or visit cinemalovers.com.
Stars over the Salmon River - 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Salmon River Estuary in Otis. An evening of stargazing over the Salmon River Estuary. Appetizers, wine and dessert to benefit the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets $50. For more information visit lincolncityculturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Curtis Interruptus Live - 9 p.m. at Snug Harbor and Grill. For more information visit snugharborbarandgrill.com or call 541-996-4676.
Sept. 28-29
Oktobercrest - At Beachcrest Brewing. Two days of live music, beer, food and games. For more information visit beachcrestbrewing.com or call 541-234-4013.
Sept. 29
Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. All items are handmade or homegrown by the seller. For more information call 541-921-0062 or visit LincolnCityFarmersMarket.org.
Oct. 4
Bingo-by-the-Sea - 5 p.m. at St. Augustine Church. The fun-filled event will include delicious dinner, lively music entertainment and fabulous bingo. State Rep. David Gomberg will be “Bingo Master.”
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility’s Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists’ Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
