Sept. 12
Cheap Date Night – After 4 p.m. at Olde Line Lanes. Enjoy deals like $20 bowling, $10 pizza and drink specials. For more information visit OldeLineLanes.com.
Dylan Crawford Live – 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the lounge at the Beach Club and Event Center. For more information visit TheBeachClubLC.com, Facebook or call 541-418-5468.
Sept. 13
Vulnerable Predators Opening Reception – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Part of the Chessman Ecology Series, utilizes art to stress the importance of Apex predators in the ecosystem. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org.
Dr. Mr. Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Autobahn 101. For more information call 541-614-1811 or visit Facebook.
Haunted Taft: Friday the 13th Full Moon Tour – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting at the Sapphire Center. $10-$20. Ages 8 and over. For more information visit HauntedTaft.com.
Sept. 13-14
Mr. B Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Sept. 14
RAKU Pottery Class – 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Artists’ Studio Association classroom. Learn the history and art of RAKU Pottery. Glaze a pre-made bisqued piece of pottery and then fire your piece in a RAKU Kiln. $45 for non-members. For more information and to register call 503-795-0130 or visit ASAArt.net.
Cruise the Coast Final Weekend - Lincoln City’s seven-mile long main street comes alive with car shows, music and a cruisin’ scene. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit CruisetheCoastLC.com.
10th Annual Cruisin’ the Bay Car Show – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. held in the parking lot at the Bay House Restaurant, Lincoln City. For more information visit their facebook page.
Dan and Dani Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Autobahn 101. For more information call 541-614-1811 or visit Facebook.
Zuh G Duo Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beachcrest Brewing Company. All ages are welcome. No cover charge. For more information call 541-234-4013 or visit BeachcrestBrewing.com.
Sept. 14-15
The Wheelmobile – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chinook Winds Golf Resort Showroom. Wheel of Fortune is searching for new contestants. Applications will be handed out one hour before each show begins. Shows will begin at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., with each show lasting about an hour. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Sept. 15
Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. All items are handmade or homegrown by the seller. For more information call 541-921-0062 or visit LincolnCityFarmersMarket.org.
Celtic Series: Hightime Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. $25. For more information LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.
Dr. Mr. Live – 8:30 p.m. at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. For more information visit SnugHarborBarandGrill.com or 541-996-4676.
The League of Women Voters of Lincoln County “kick-off” event – 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Driftwood Library Lincoln City Conference Room. This event is an early celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage. Lincoln County Commissioner Kaety Jacobson will speak. “Savories and Sweets” will be served. For more information contact 541-614-4091.
Sept. 16
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at 60’s Cafe in Lincoln City.
Sept. 18
Celebration of Honor - At Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Honoring active duty personnel and military veterans. For more information visit ChinookWindsCasino.com or call 888-624-6228.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
