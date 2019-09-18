Sept. 18-21
Celebration of Honor - At Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Honoring active duty personnel and military veterans. For more information visit ChinookWindsCasino.com or call 888-624-6228.
Sept. 18
Zuhg Duo Live – 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit MarcisBar.com.
Sept. 19-21
Comedy on the Coast Live – 8 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino. Operation Laughter featuring James P. Connolly (Marines), Rocky LaPorte (Army) and Steve Mazan (Navy). Ages 21 and over. $15. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Sept. 19
Tunes at the Dunes IX - 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Ukulele All-Stars live at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Tickets $22. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.
Lincoln Pops Big Band Dance – 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Gleneden Beach Community Club, 110 Azalea St. Tickets $7.50 at the door. Call 541-272-9597 for more information.
Taide Pineda Live – 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the lounge at the Beach Club and Event Center. For more information visit TheBeachClubLC.com, Facebook or call 541-418-5468.
Sept. 20-21
Briana Renea Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Sept. 20
Bird Watching Clinic – 9 a.m. at Hostetler Park. Enjoy two hours of birding along D River and Devil’s Lake State Park. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
20 on the 20th - To celebrate 20 years of Finders Keepers, an extra 20 glass floats will be dropped on our beaches on the 20th of each month. These 20 floats are unique in their color and design and represent Explore Lincoln City’s new brand. They will be hidden along the 7-1/2 miles of public beach in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area to Siletz Bay. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
Sip With a Sommelier – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Black Squid Beer House. 21 and over. For more information visit BlackSquidBeerHouse.com.
Dr. Mr. Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Autobahn 101. For more information call 541-614-1811 or visit Facebook.
Sept. 21
SOLVE Beach Clean-up – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Lincoln City beaches. For more information and sign-up visit SolveOregon.org.
Annual Depoe Bay Salmon Bake – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Depoe Bay. The Indian-Style Salmon Bake and related festivities will take place at the Depoe Bay City Park. For more information visit DepoeBayChamber.com.
WWII on the Oregon Coast Program – 2 p.m. at North Lincoln County Historical Museum. For more information call 541-996-6614 or visit NorthLincolnCountyHistoricalMuseum.org.
Annual Rummage Sale and Spaghetti Feed – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sandlake Grange Hall Located on Sandlake Rd along the Three Capes Scenic Tour, 16 miles south of Tillamook, eight miles north of Pacific City. Feed 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Adults $7 – Kids under 12 $5.
Fall Plant Sale – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Connie Hansen Garden, 1931 NW 33rd St. Lincoln City. Quality plants at reasonable prices. Plant now for better blooms in spring. For more information visit conniehansengarden.com.
Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. All items are handmade or homegrown by the seller. For more information call 541-921-0062 or visit LincolnCityFarmersMarket.org.
Sept. 22
Coffee Concert Live – 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Sept. 23
Community Bible Study – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Monday at Faith Baptist Church this fall. This community Bible study is open to all women.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
