Sept. 4
Brady Goss Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. $20. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.
Jeremy Allen Live – 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Marci’s Bar & Bistro. For more information call 541-418-5473 or visit facebook.
Sept. 5
Clamming Clinic – 10 a.m. at the gravel pullout near the Bay House Restaurant. Enjoy a brief orientation followed by clamming on Siletz Bay. The clinics are free and no registration is required. For more information call 541-996-1274 or visit ExploreLincolnCity.com.
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at Captain Dan’s in Lincoln City.
Sept. 6
Daughtry Live – 8 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Enjoy a night of bluesy alternative rock & roll. $50 – $65. 16 and older. For more information call 562.313.4556 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Sept. 6-7
Bret Lucich Live – 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. For more information call 888-624-6228 or visit ChinookWindsCasino.com.
Sept. 7
Monotype Printmaking Class – 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Artists’ Studio Association classroom. $80 non-members. Explore monotype printing and techniques. For more information and to register call 503-810-8255 or visit ASAArt.net.
Middle Eastern Lamb Demo Class – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City. Join us for this tasty Middle Eastern inspired demonstration class. Menu includes Carrot & Herb Salad, Spiced Leg of Lamb, Spiced Rice, Gingered Lentils, Chocolate & Pistachio Crumb Cake. Cost is $45 per person. Call 541-557-1125 for more information.
Sept. 8
Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. All items are handmade or homegrown by the seller. For more information call 541-921-0062 or visit LincolnCityFarmersMarket.org.
Sept. 9
Blair Crimmins and the Hookers Live – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. $25. For more information visit LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org or 541-994-9994.
Sept. 10
Mixed Media Using Polymer Clay Class – 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. at the Artists’ Studio Association classroom. $75 non-members. Explore using clay in mixed media projects. For more information and to register call 503-810-8255 or visit ASAArt.net.
Coffee with the Mayor – 9 a.m. at Hilltop Restaurant in Lincoln City.
Sept. 11
Remembering 9/11 – 6 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Learn about the special relationship between Lincoln City and the New York Fire Department during this remembrance event. For more information contact Jim Kusz at 503-407-0801.
On Going
Volunteering Opportunity
Hillside Place Senior Living in Lincoln City is actively looking for volunteers to help with the facility's Life Enrichment Program. For more information about Hillside Place Senior Living, call 541-994-8028, or visit www.enlivant.com.
Chessman Gallery
Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City. For details see the entertainment section at thenewsguard.com, or call 541-994-9994.
Beachstone Gallery
The Beachstone Gallery in Lincoln City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rear of the Artists' Co-op Gallery at 620 NE Highway 101. For more details, call 541-557-8000.
Positions are available with Lincoln City, including the City Arts Committee, Driftwood Public Library Board, Sustainability Committee, Visitor and Convention Committee, and the Transient Room Tax Committee. For more information, call 541-996-1203.
