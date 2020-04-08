As the old saying goes, ‘when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.’
For small businesses in Lincoln County, they’ve been forced to navigate the developing regulations for operation during the worldwide pandemic, COVID-19. And for some, this has sparked ingenuity and resourcefulness that may pay dividends for their business in the long run.
One of these businesses is Beachcrest Brewing Company in Gleneden Beach.
Owner and Brewer Matt White has been faced with new challenges almost daily as he has shifted operations to a walk up window open Wednesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. But after a few weeks, White said they’ve become acclimated to how things are working these days.
“The challenges have been with shifting our whole approach to our customers (our walk-up window, limited deliveries, communicating to our customer base), our product (shifting to cans, bottles and growlers and away from pouring pints in the taproom) and overall operation of the business,” White said. “Oddly, there’s been a huge positive side to all this, and we’re trying to see the silver lining in it all.”
That silver lining came in the form of cans of beer. As they shifted their approach, White said this gave them the opportunity to purchase a beer canning machine to provide small in-house canning and bottling.
“We’ve had intentions to start our own canning for a while and this was the reason to get it done,” White said. “I’m glad we’ll be able to offer packaged to-go options to customers when things return to normal. The reception of the cans has been great.”
Beachcrest is currently offering growler fills, bottles of their Belgian and Barrel-Aged line, as well as some locally sourced wines and ciders. And as always, gift cards, apparel and merchandise.
“You can still join up with our Tiki Mug Club and get some fun benefits. The coolest of which is our “celebrate the seasonals” benefit where you get the first pint of any new seasonal release, which would be a can during COVID, for just a buck during the week of it’s release!” White said.
Through the challenges they’ve faced, White said his business has been fortunate enough to not have to lay off a bunch of employees like others.
“I don’t envy the companies that had to do that,” White said. “Our employees have other income streams to help them through these times, so that’s encouraging. We’re just trying to keep our overhead as low as possible and yet bring in enough income to stay afloat until this all clear us.”
Those employees have been hard at work creating new beverage options for customers. Most recently, Beachcrest released two back-to-back collaboration beers, brewed with other Oregon brewers.
First, Beachcrest released the Jam Session IPA, a 5.6% Northwest Style IPA that’s dank, piney and floral and super crushable, according to White.
“I brewed it in collaboration with some brewer friends that work for a larger, unmentionable Oregon brewery,” he said.
The second is the Surfland Hazy DIPA, which is a 10% juicy, hazy delight that tastes like a glass of mango juice with a touch of honey, White said. It was a collaboration with a craft malting company out of Washington called Skagit Valley.
“Both beers are so superb they’ll likely make their way into our normal lineup,” White said. “I’ve got another IPA on the way that I’m calling an Oregon IPA because I modeled it after some of my favorite brewery’s flagship IPAs and it features some great Northwest hops.”
White encourages the community to keep in touch with via their Facebook or Instagram feeds as they continue to communicate what they’ve got going on.
“We’ve got some fun ideas in the pipeline, like possibly some live music streaming (live music is a big deal at Beachcrest and Amy and I are both musicians) or even a zoom-based virtual happy hour where we can all meet up and hang for a bit,” he said.
Although COVID-19 has impacted several local businesses in major ways, Beachcrest owners said the support and encouragement of the local community has been a huge positive during this time.
“Being able to touch base with our customers (from 6 feet of distance!) has been really special,” White said. “There’s a really special community out here and we’re so grateful to be a part of it. When things return to “normal” in the post-COVID-19 world, I think we’ll have a lot of appreciation for something as simple as pouring a friend a pint across the bar.”
