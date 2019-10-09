Lincoln City’s historic Bijou Theatre has had quite the year in 2019, and it’s only getting better as they prepare for the premiere of their first full-time movie festival.
Earlier this year, the Bijou obtained a license for selling Oregon beer and wine and now they are set for their first Oregon Made Film Festival Oct. 26-31.
The festival was first conceived by the theatre in 2010 as a special series of morning movies during Spring Break. Now, the theatre will take a one week break from presenting first run features to solely feature films over the years that were filmed all or in part with our state.
“There are many film festivals out there that feature movies that many people are aware of,” said Keith Altomare, one of the theatre's owners. “We certainly want to highlight films that showcase our area of the state like Paul Newman's ‘Sometimes a Great Notion,’ But we also want to show short films, documentaries and stories that deserve to be seen."
The festival will also feature introductions from directors, as well as other movie experts.
“We are very excited to present these films,” said Betsy Altomare, who curated the event. “We also want to thank Explore Lincoln City and our sponsors. We look forward to creating an event that can be an annual feature along with the many other great events in Lincoln City.”
Twelve films, from the silent era through now will be featured. Tickets for the entire festival are $60 for one person and $100 for two and are available now. Tickets for individual shows will be available on the day of the event.
Oregon Made Film Festival 2019
Friday, Oct. 25
- 2 p.m. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), Rated R – Filmed in Depoe Bay / Salem
- 4:45 p.m. Stand By Me (1986), Rated R – filmed in Cottage Grove / Frnaklin / Brownsville
- 7:30 p.m. Sometimes a Great Notion (1971), Rated PG – filmed in Newport, Fogerty Beach and Siletz River
Saturday, Oct. 26
- 2 p.m. The General (1926), Rated G – Filmed in Cottage Grove. With introduction from Oregon Film expert Dean Ingram
- 4:30 p.m. The Goonies (1985), Rated PG – filmed in Astoria
- 7:30 p.m. Home: The Story of Valsetz (2011) – Filmed in Valsetz. With introduction from Director Ronan Feely
Sunday, Oct. 27
- 1 p.m. The Goonies.
- 4 p.m. Paint Your Wagon (1969), Rated PG-13 – Filmed in Baker
- 7:30 p.m. Wandering Reel Oregon Shorts. With introduction from Curator Michael Harrington
Monday, Oct. 28
- 2 p.m. Animal House (1978), Rated R – filmed in Eugene, Cottage Grove
- 4:30 p.m. Stand By Me
- 7:30 p.m. Phoenix, Oregon (2019), Rated R – Filmed in Klamath Falls. With introduction from Writer/Director Gary Lundgren and Producer Anne Lundgren
Tuesday, Oct. 29
- 2 p.m. Two Documentaries – History of Oregon Carousels/History of Oregon Movie Theatres. With filmmaker Darrell Jabin
- 4:30 p.m. Bend in the River (1952), Rated PG – Filmed in Mt. Hood, Columbia River and Timberline
- 7:30 p.m. The Burning Plain (2008), Rated R – Filmed in Portland, Depoe Bay
Wednesday, Oct. 30
- 2 p.m. Paint Your Wagon
- 5:15 p.m. Animal House
- 7:30 p.m. One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest
Thursday, Oct. 31
- 2 p.m. Phoenix, Oregon
- 4:30 p.m. Bend Of The River
- 7:30 p.m. The Ring (2002), Rated PG-13 – Filmed in Newport
For more information please visit cinemalovers.com
