Missing that authentic movie theater experience during your quarantine?
Luckily, the wait is over as the Lincoln City Bijou Theatre is bringing that experience to the comfort of your home.
The local theater is set to launch their Virtual Cinema experience April 3, with a pair of independent films. A virtual cinema is a new way for audiences to watch latest releases from the safety of homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting your favorite local independent theater, like the Bijou, who will receive a percentage of the ticket price.
Longtime owners Betsy and Keith Altomare have been brainstorming ideas for the community every since the news broke regarding the closure of movie theaters due to COVID-19.
“I’m connected to a country-wide art group and they’ve talking about a few different ideas and what to do,” Betsy said. “This was something that many of them are giving a try.”
To purchase ‘tickets’ movie lovers can visit the Bijou website (cinemalovers.com) and click on the ‘TICKETS’ link of the films they are presenting, enter your email address and your credit card or PayPal information and you’re set. Once the film is rented, it will be available to view for several days once you’ve started watching.
The rental prices will vary but most are between $10 - $12.
“We’ll mostly be showing independent films and maybe a big one here and there, it’s a limited selection but nothing outside of the norm of what we would be showing at the Bijou,” Betsy said.
The first two films will be ‘Extra Ordinary,’ an Irish comedy about a small town driving instructed with supernatural abilities, and the other film is Phoenix, Oregon, which was shown earlier at the Bijou during the Oregon-Made Film Festival.
“Phoenix, Oregon was film we showed during the festival and it did really well and we received a lot of good feedback,” Betsy said.
Films can easily be watched on the computer, smartphone, or tablet, or cast to your Smart-TV or Google Chromecast. To add to your theater experience, the Bijou will be open 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to serve fresh popcorn, candy, drinks and other goodies. They’ll even provide curbside service for anyone who prefers it.
During uncertain times, the Altomare’s are doing what they can to keep their business afloat, and so far, they’ve received a lot of encouragement from the community.
“We’ve had some support from the community already,” Betsy said. “A lot of people are buying gift cards for future use and we set up a PayPal accepting donations and we’ve had several supporters donate.”
The unique virtual cinema experience is something that will make the best out of a tough situation. But the Altomare said it won’t be something they’ll look to continue when they reopen.
“I think it’s something other theaters will consider depending on how long this lasts,” Betsy said. “I’m not sure if this is something we’ll want to make a regular thing, because we enjoy the big screen experience of course.”
With the multitude of streaming services available, Betsy said they don’t feel that will deter Bijou supporters from streaming their films.
“I think there are a lot of choices for films online, but we’ve gone digital before when we closed for a while and we had a lot of support because people like the Bijou and they enjoy helping us out,” Betsy said. “During this time, we need to support other businesses in our town, not just us, because we all work together and keep our town going.
“Everyone stay safe and enjoy watching films from the comfort of your home.”
