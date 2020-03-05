A District Captain, Public Education Officer, Public Information Officer and Safety Officer and a highly respected community member. These are just some of the many titles that long-time Lincoln City resident Jim Kusz possesses.
On Feb. 28, Kusz officially retired from fire service after nearly 24 years that started with Devils Lake Fire, which merged with Taft-Nelscott-DeLake Fire in 1997 to become North Lincoln Fire and Rescue (NLFR) District 1. But Kusz’ journey to NLFR was a unique one, and something he calls “an odd story.”
Kusz’ career started in Chicago, Illinois after receiving a degree in Communications while working at Northeastern Illinois University. In 1980, Kusz was one of several Motorcycle Safety Foundations (MSF) Instructors to teach Chicago (CFD) Paramedics advanced rider skills at Northwestern Illinois.
While teaching, Kusz was approached by one of the CFD’s Chief Officers, Clark Staten, with an idea. Staten was a former motorcycle policeman in the early 70s and had learned a lot about the advantages of motorcycles in heavy traffic.
“The program was developed but they needed certified instructors, that’s where I came in, to teach the Paramedics, all motorcyclist already, advanced and defensive riders’ skills,” Kusz said. “The idea came at a great time, with several freeway (they call them expressways in Chicago) projects about to begin that would definitely prohibit the CFD ambulances from arriving in adequate time to render aid; motorbike medics could be there treating the injured the several crucial minutes before their counterparts arrived in ambulances as they inched their way in bumper to bumper traffic to the scene.”
Later that year, he began working on both news and entertainment programs for WTTW-TV a PBS affiliate. His credits include work on ‘Soundstage’ and ‘Sneak Previews’ with Siskle and Ebert. In 1984, Kusz moved to Costa Mesa, Calif. to work for MSF writing safety curriculum and producing films for them, the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America and the ATV Safety Institute.
He later made his way back to Chicago to work with the Hayes Group, LTD producing award winning training films for General Motors and two motivational series for Rank Roundtable (London) with NFL coaches including ‘Ditka on Motivation’ with Chicago Bears Head Coach Mike Ditka.
In 1989, Kusz found his way to Oregon. He produced dozens of safety training videos while working for Safety Training Systems in Portland, Oregon winning three Telly Awards for his productions.
In 1993, Jim began his own production company producing for Landmark Ford in Portland, and Oregon Coast Bank for Lutes Advertising. In that same year, he became a volunteer firefighter for West Linn Fire Department (now part of Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue).
“I started my Fire career in West Linn, three decades ago, when I saw a poster on the West Linn Fire Department’s volunteer station,” Kusz recalled. “It was a picture of turnout pants and boots with the words ‘Can you fill these boots?’”
West Linn at the time was a combination department with approximately 20 paid staff and firefighters, and about 40 volunteer firefighters. It had four stations; one station was near the Willamette River with a small Zodiac boat for their swift water team, similar to what NLFR is today.
“I eventually produced a travel program ‘Explore Northwest;’ moved to the coast, decided to join the volunteer district there and made training and banquet videos for the District and became the Water Rescue Team leader,” Kusz said. “Chief Baker saw what I was doing and said: ‘Would you like to work for us?’ And I was initially hired as the Driver Trainer/Safety Officer/Volunteer Coordinator.”
Kusz has been a staple in the Lincoln City community since then. In 2001, after the attacks on 9/11, a group of Lincoln County residents flew to New York. Kusz stayed at their sister fire station in FDNY Engine Co. 55. While there, he recorded and sent video updates of the group’s outreach from Rockefeller Center to NBC affiliate KGW-TV Portland. Upon returning to Oregon, he produced the documentary ‘9/11 – A Coast to Coast Story.’
In 2003, Kusz produced the first Severe Event Training (SET) workbook for NLFR and programs in cooperation with America Red Cross, TVF&R; four years later produced the Just Add Water Safety (JAWS) brochure – both at no cost to the Fire District. The JAWS program developed (in conjunction with Oregon State Parks and U.S. Coast Guard) became onsite ‘Beach Safety’ program with information centered on Oregon beaches.
His production company, Rescue 8 Productions, produces and shoots documentaries, training DVDs and commercials. In 2009, Rescue 8 Productions, Oregon State Parks, and KATU-TV, produced ‘Washed Away’ on Beach and Water Safety that aired on the Portland ABC affiliate and later was made available on DVD and used ‘free’ in classrooms throughout Lincoln County with a grant from State Farm Insurance.
In 2010, Jim was selected to be the Tsunami Outreach Community Organizer working with the communities of Seal Rock, Yachats and Waldport, creating programs and establishing a ‘culture and awareness’ for the earthquake and tsunami risk on the west coast with funding from D.O.G.A.M.I. (Oregon, Department Of Geology And Mineral Industries). He currently teaches ‘Disaster Preparedness in the Pacific Northwest’ for Oregon Coast Community College, which just concluded last week.
In 2015, Jim was awarded the Oregon State Fire Marshals, ‘Golden Sparky’ award for his efforts in Fire Prevention and Life Safety. He received the 2018 Oregon Association of Community and Continuing Education (OACCE) Community College Community Educator of the Year for his course ‘Disaster Preparedness in the Pacific Northwest.’
After a busy career filled with excitement and adventure, Kusz now plans to take some time to travel with his wife before returning to the Lincoln City community to continue teaching emergency preparedness and working in the media.
“It has been quite the ride!” Kusz said. “With some highs and lows, but I wouldn’t exchange it for the world. Met my wife of nearly 21 years, Diane on the coast, made some wonderful friends in the fire service and community and hopefully, made some positive contributions along the way.
“Be safe and remember time waits for no one, so enjoy your ride!”
