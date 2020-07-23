In need of hardware, plumbing, electrical, and (especially right now) personal protective equipment?
Look no further than Mills Ace Hardware.
The Mills family bought the South store in Taft in 1972 and slowly expanded it by buying the buildings adjacent. Later, in the 1980s, they added the paint store, which was across the street, and was merged with the South store in 2018. Roughly at the same time in the 1980s, Roger Mills with his son, Ty Mills, added the North store and it has steadily grown ever since.
Recently, the Chambers family purchased Mills Ace Hardware from the Mills family in June of this year. Three members of the Chambers family are now owners in the business.
“Since the Mills family originally bought the business in 1972, they have had a tradition of community support that we hope to continue,” said Jeremy Chambers, president, Sound Hardware DBA Mills Ace Hardware. “And [we] will continue to focus on serving the local community. It has been successful because it has focused on its core business of hardware and customizing our offering to the local needs of Lincoln County.”
Passing from one family to another, Mills Ace Hardware will continue to be family-operated and hyper local.
“Most people in the US work for a small business. Family business is the backbone of the American economy, and we are able to be flexible and customize what we do to your specific needs,” Jeremy said. “We are different because we do not have a one-size-fits-all approach; we will do whatever it takes to help our customers with whatever problem they bring us.”
Mills Ace Hardware stocks and sells hardware, plumbing, electrical, lumber, rental, tools, lawn and garden, paint, cleaning supplies, housewares, PPE, BBQs, seasonal gear, and a whole lot more.
“We hope that our customers have a great shopping experience by enjoying the help from the knowledge of our employees and the wide variety of products. We are here to be helpful,” said Jeremy.
Mills Ace Hardware has two locations known locally as the “North” and “South” locations; found in Lincoln City at 2047 NE 22nd St and 4910 SW Hwy 101.
And if you’ve never stopped in, Jeremy encourage you to do so.
“Give us a try,” Jeremy said. “You will be amazed at the friendly staff that is eager to help solve your problem. Besides, hanging out in your local hardware store is cool!”
