Giving back has always been a part of the business plan for locals JB and Rebecca Haslett.
The owners of Left Coast Coffee Company have found that task to be difficult in times like these when small businesses across the country are struggling to deal with the restrictions COVID-19 has created. However, this pandemic will not be stopping the generosity of the Hasletts, which is why they’ve launched a Fuel a Frontliner campaign to lift the spirits of others.
In 2007, the Hasletts operated Pacific Grind Café in south Lincoln City for several years while serving their own brand of coffee. With the birth of their twins six years ago, the couple looked for a smaller business, and decided to create a coffee only company and distributorship.
They started a wholesale business and launched a website over two years ago, which they thought would be the driving force of their business. But it didn’t have the impact they were hoping for.
So, they found an opportunity to open a small café in Depoe Bay just over a year ago.
They found success serving locals and visitors alike, and continued to build their website through a local business, Coast Commerce Solutions.
“We've developed very strong wholesale accounts over the last couple of years. There's a lot of different café’s that use us, the IGA in Lincoln City carries us on their retail shelves, we work with Dockside Charters, Meredith Lodging. We provide coffee for them,” JB said.
But with the news of COVID-19 sweeping the country, the Hasletts were faced with some serious challenges.
“It was a particularly tough 10 days or so leading up to when we closed the café on March 22,” JB said. “Each day, we kept kind of changing our procedures and sanitizing more and finding our customer demographic shifting, as well as our own understanding of everything. So we closed our doors, even though we felt like we could serve a clean product, it was just becoming more and more challenging to do that and it just didn't feel like it was the right thing to keep doing.”
Shutting down the café created an uncertainty that had the Hasletts reeling a bit.
“100 percent of our income for our household comes from this business,” JB said. “My wife and I work here and we have six-year-old twins. So we had no idea what was going to happen, there was no relief or anything like that.”
The closure sparked a new business model that shifted everything online. Assuming it was going to be a short term closure, the Hasletts came up with this idea to sell 500 pounds of coffee in two weeks, which would help meet the needs of his family and company. Hoping for strong community support, the Hasletts got it.
“We started on that campaign and people just started blowing us up and just pouring through our website and started buying coffee as gifts to other people,” JB said. “I made a video at one point and I was just really overwhelmed by the kindness and the response of people and how we were kind of embraced by the community we've lived in now for 15 years. So it was just amazing.”
The Hasletts delivered coffee free of charge to people’s doorstep. From Newport to Otis, anyone who ordered a fresh bag of coffee received it with a personalized note.
The Hasletts nearly reached their goal, and JB said they did about as good as they would have done profit wise if they were open during spring break. As they saw the outpouring of support, it sparked another idea.
“One particular high school friend of mine, hopped online and bought 10 bags of coffee, and said, ‘Hey, I want you to go give these around to people in your community. Doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, whoever's out there doing the right thing,’” JB said. “That just really touched me and it kind of touched us all. It’s our whole purpose of being in the coffee business, to serve the community.”
This week, Left Coast Coffee launched their Fuel a Frontliner campaign, which allows anyone to donate coffee directly to the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis. Whether it's a paramedic, doctor, nurse, firefighter, grocery store worker, or food supply chain worker, these people are putting their health on the line to help people get through this. By donating coffee directly to individuals, not only will you keep them caffeinated and awake, you'll help lift their spirits during these trying times, the Hasletts said.
Left Coast Coffee will also donate 50 percent of their profits from Fuel A Frontliner directly to the #500fortheFrontline campaign and by Fueling A Frontliner, you'll also receive 10 percent off your personal coffee order automatically by just having both in your cart.
“This should be enough to generate some ongoing income and keep our little business afloat, so we found this as the win-win for everybody,” JB said. “Our next move is to hop on social media and put the word out there and ask the community to more or less nominate people you know. We want to go out and find the guys that are working during these tough times and give them some kick ass coffee to take home. That's what we're all about.”
Left Coast Coffee is also welcoming business-to-business sponsorships and they’ve already got several locals signed up.
Everything they’ve done to this point has been through the support of the community, which means the world to the Hasletts.
“That support is why we live here,” JB said. “We have a little community of small business owners, and we're seeing all of them, affected and impacted by this. It's as heartening as it is frightening because it really shows the heart of the people who live here and why this is such a special place.”
