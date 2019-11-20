Despite the rumors Cold Stone Creamery is still open, and the new owners say it’s here to stay.
Roza and Jim Frank took over the Cold Stone Creamery store at 4157 NE Hwy 101 in North Lincoln City on Sept. 23. Since then, they’ve been quietly making improvements to the shop, all while battling the rumors.
“We’ve had lots of people coming in asking when we were going to close and if we were going to close,” Roza said. “I heard that it started on a Facebook group page. People were posting about it shutting down and we want to let people know that we aren’t closing and are here to stay.”
The Franks currently reside in Washington, but are in search of a permanent residence in Lincoln City. While Jim works full-time from home, Roza has experience with ice cream shops, as she previously owned a Baskin Robbins.
Home base for Jim’s job is in Portland, so the couple were looking for a new place to live that ticked all their boxes. They found that in Lincoln City.
“My husband wanted to move to a smaller town and he knows that I love ice cream shops so when we found this place for sale, in a small town, with lots of people coming and going, we thought it was the perfect fit,” Roza said. “We also have a nine year old son and this is the type of place that we want him to grow up at.”
And as much as the Franks have embraced the town, Lincoln City has given them a welcoming reception.
“We really like the people here,” Roza said. “They’ve been very positive and all the locals have helped us feel really welcome, even before we bought the store.”
New to the Cold Stone business, Roza recently completed their corporate training program to get a feel for what needs to be improved at the Lincoln City location. One area of focus will be to keep their inventory stocked at all times.
“I was told that the cake case was often empty here, so I’ve made it my goal to make sure we have all our products available,” Roza said. “I know we won’t sell everything, but we want to take that risk to make sure our customers get what they want when they come in.”
Roza is also focused on keeping the store fresh and clean by scrubbing windows daily, hiring professional cleaners and reminding her employees to “make the place sparkle.”
In addition to the corporate feedback, the Franks have probed the community and their employees to see what they want to see from the new owners. Roza said their focus would be on providing the best customer service, while also providing a fun environment for kids and families.
“Before we bought this place we talked to some kids in the community who thought it was closing and they were upset because it was a place they could hangout,” Roza said. “We want this to be a hangout place for kids and families and a place for first time employees to gain some experience with a flexible schedule.”
For a lot of small businesses in a small town, finding year round employees can be a chore. Roza admits she’s unsure how difficult that will be at this stage, but said they have retained all their workers hired by the previous owners and they’ve all seemed to adjust quite smoothly.
“They are all really nice kids and seem happy to be here,” Roza said. “This is a happy place, a fun place, that’s why I decorated it like it’s a party. I want it to feel like a party when you walk in here.”
Right off of Hwy 101, Roza and Jim said the location was an initial draw for them and hopes that with improved signage, there will be more visitors stopping by for a cone or bowl of ice cream. But because the Cold Stone name is so recognizable, they have no doubt they’ll be able to draw in business. The shop will be looking for more employees for the spring and summer months and applications are available at the store.
Roza said she has a passion for making people happy, which is what brought her to running ice cream shops.
“I like that when every kid walks in the door you can just see his or her happiness,” she said. “Most people that walk through the door have a smile on their face and are happy to be here. It makes it a fun place to be.”
