Lincoln County Commissioner Kaety Jacobson wants to take you salmon fishing on the Alsea on her new boat, maybe yet this fall.
It's her donation to the silent auction at NOW's Celebration of Women Who Lead Saturday Oct. 12 at the Newport Performing Arts Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
"Not only do I hope it raises some money but I feel there is not a lot of women that fish, so it’s also an opportunity to introduce some new women to it and hopefully get them hooked (pun intended)," Jacobson said. "The trip will last up to four hours or until 'we have our limit.'"
Jacobson said no fish are guaranteed but said they will have a good time for sure.
"My dad is a very active outdoorsman, and is a skilled fisherman, hunter, clam digger, etc," she said. "While I grew up doing a lot of this with him, it wasn’t until about five years ago that I realized he was getting older and that the salmon (and many other things) would at some point stop showing up in my freezer. I had a choice, give it up or learn. I chose learn."
She said fishing alone in her new boat has been a whole new level of learning and has also provided a profound sense of independence.
"I’d thought a lot about how to land one by myself but doing it is an entirely different thing," Jacobson said. "Once I had it in, I screamed, hooted and hollered the whole way back. I felt like I had passed the test.”
The public is invited to the NOW event and will have a chance to bid on the boat trip and other silent auction donations, socialize, enjoy appetizers, wine, and music. Funds support Central Oregon Coast National Organization for Women Foundation’s promotion of women and girls in our community.
Other donations include a yurt vacation stay, a vintage Life magazine, tweed tote bags, local art, jewelry, sculpture, mini aquariums, an Italian dinner and other gift baskets, movie passes, massages, three bags of veggie burger mix and a jar of Brussel sprouts.
“Women Who Lead” to be honored at the Saturday afternoon gathering are:
- Teen trio climate crisis activists Kaydance Redwine, 15, and Maia Stout, 14, of Newport High School, and Hailey Feuling, 13, of Waldport Middle School.
- Delores Pigsley, Tribal Chair of the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians for over 33 years and pivotal in the reorganization of the tribe.
- Franki Trujillo-Dalbey, immigration activist, KYAQ Radio Manager, and Oregon Community College Professor.
- Sentila McKinley, Seashore Literacy Center, Episcopal Church Deacon.
- Nancy Mittleman, Dancer, founder of School of Artistic Movement and the Pacific Dance Ensemble, promoter of performance arts and mentor to youth.
The musical headliner for the afternoon will be Saundra Perrin, loop diva of Newport. Perrin's unique edgy sound uses vocals, guitar, keyboard and percussion to create soulful 90s style rock.
The annual fundraiser has helped pay for STEM efforts in the schools, an Earthquake Camp for middle-school girls, food boxes for local Guatemalan families, help for My Sister’s Place, sponsorship of seminars on Immigration at the Border, scholarships for students at Oregon Coast Community College, and contributions to Peace Village, Neighbors for Kids, Centro de Ayuda, and KYAQ and all Lincoln County Women’s Marches.
Other ways NOW has enhanced our community since 2015 include funding Toledo Girls Wind Energy Team’s travel to New Orleans and Anaheim; donations to Central Coast Ceasefire’s ASK campaign and Newport’s Voluntary Gun Buy-Back; donation of seed money to the Diversity Coalition of Lincoln County; participation in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Red Dress project this spring and held a forum partnering with the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz.
