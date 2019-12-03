“The epitome of professionalism.”
Those are the words Lincoln City Police Chief Jerry Palmer used to describe Dispatch Supervisor Paul Compton.
Compton was recently recognized for 15 years of service in Lincoln City. He began his career as a Dispatcher during his service in the Marine Corps, and after completing his four year enlistment, he was hired to dispatch for LCPD in 2004.
During his 15 years in the Dispatch Center, he has been a Dispatch Field Training Officer (FTO), and was appointed to Dispatch Lead in 2015. As Dispatch Lead, Compton became an integral part in maintaining the standards and requirements of the 9-1-1 Dispatch Center, as well as researching and updating the critical technology that is utilized in the Center.
He was promoted to Dispatch Supervisor in 2018, and has been applying his expertise in planning the 9-1-1 Dispatch Center in the new police building.
“Paul has become an indispensable member of our leadership team and has taken over admirably at our dispatch center,” Palmer said. “I’ve watched him grow as a person, stepping up in a leadership role. He’s coordinated our dispatch training program and as a supervisor has made sure we are as current as we can be in all our procedures.”
Joining Lincoln City PD two years before Palmer, Compton has created a great working relationship with the current Police Chief, who started as the 9-1-1 Supervisor.
“It took me a while to convince him that I wasn’t there to tell him how to do his job, I was there to help him with what he needed to do his job,” Palmer said. “Once he figured that out he was happy to tell me what he needed and helped me figure out how to best run the 9-1-1 center.”
Compton’s top tier dispatching performance was recognized when he received the Civilian Employee of the Year award at the Law Enforcement Recognition Banquet (LERB) in 2008, and when LCPD was awarded the APCO/NENA Critical Incident Award for 2010-11, he was acknowledged for being part of the dispatch team during that officer-involved shooting incident.
Compton noted that his most memorable calls and calls he won’t forget are the ones that affect the LCPD families, such as the officer involved shooting in 2011.
“We deal with the pursuits and things like that all the time but the ones that really hit home are the ones that affect our family… our police officers,” Compton said.
Along with Compton, Palmer noted that the entire 9-1-1 dispatch crew is as good as it gets anywhere in the United States.
“I will stack our people up against anyone in the state and the nation,” Palmer said. “Our dispatch center is a remarkable resource in our community. They know what’s going on before we know what’s going on.”
