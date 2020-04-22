Stories of local small businesses struggling through the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic are abundant.
But thankfully, it’s the stories of locals helping locals that have shown through during these difficult times.
One local business, ThornMeadow Glassworks, is experiencing the hardships daily, but also doing what they can to lift spirits. This is why they decided to give away free glass floats to frontline workers during the ‘stay home, stay safe’ statewide order.
ThornMeadow Glassworks is owned and operated by Megan Tinder and Aaron Sertich. They first started glass blowing in Lincoln City over a decade ago and own a private access studio, open to the public by appointment only.
“We offer a one on one create your own glass experience and group glass blowing classes focused on skill development,” Tinder said.
Their glass art is featured in Explore Lincoln City’s ‘Finders Keepers’ program, at Chinook Winds Casino, Summer Gap Inc., Lincoln City Gift Shop in the Outlets, 101 Coast Creations, as well as many local hotels and at charitable events.
“We are so grateful to all the local businesses that have supported our artwork and are looking forward to continue to provide glass art for our community,” Tinder said.
But for now, business has been brought to a halt, as ThornMeadow has temporarily shut down due to the Coronavirus.
“No new orders from existing accounts, loss of pending accounts, cancellation of all Create Your Own glass experiences and group classes,” Tinder said of how they’ve been affected.
Despite the bad news Tinder and Sertich felt like they should give back to those who are working hard to keep this community afloat. This sparked the idea to do a virtual raffle for essential workers in the community. Anyone can nominate an essential worker in the community and ThornMedeow will draw two names a week, which will receive a handcrafted glass float.
“Glass blowing has been very therapeutic for us and we thought this was something we could do to give back to the community that has helped us get to where we are now,” Tinder said. “The winners have been ecstatic about the glass and blown away by being nominated from a member of their community. As long as we can make someone’s day that’s all we care about.”
Anyone can submit names, businesses of someone who is working right now putting themselves at risk for our community. Nominations can be made via Facebook Messenger to Megan Tinder, Instagram: ThornMeadow_Glassworks, Email: ThornmeadowGlassworks@gmail.com or Website:Thornmeadowglassworks.com.
This week, ThornMeadow is also in the process of making some glass terrariums for the Cultural Center's quarantine kits for kids. They plan on making at least 100.
"Hopefully we will have them ready soon," Tinder said. "We thought it would be cool for the kids to learn about ecosystems and such."
With the uncertainty of how long the statewide order will last, Tinder said they will extend their raffle for the duration of the order, while also broadening their #FloatsfortheFrontliners campaign by offering glass solidarity ribbons.
“We want to thank everyone who is working the frontline and helping keep our community going right now,” Tinder said.
