August 3, 1950 - 70 years ago
Refugee Influx from Big Cities Would Hit Here
Instructions for residents of North Lincoln County in the event of an emergency arising from the attack of this area or adjourning cities by an enemy power were released this week by Capt. C.W. Sands, USA retire, head of the civilian defense committee, which drew up plans for the present organization.
August 6, 1970 - 50 years ago
Major Devils Lake development may start with 114 units
Annexation of the first 14 acres of a new 50-acre recreation-oriented planned development for the shore of Devils Lake adjacent to the city limits will begin in about 60-90 days according to the developers.
The plan for the multi-million dollar four-phase “Lakewood Beach Club” project was unveiled Tuesday night at the Lincoln City Planning Commission granted “approval in principal” to the idea of the development.
Cables set underwater
New underwater cables are now in operation across Devils Lake, providing additional telephone and television service to east side residents.
The cables enter Devils Lake at the City park at the foot of Holmes road and extend along the lake bottom to the Sand Point area.
The project was undertaken at a cost of $12,000 by United Telephone Co. and Lincoln TV System to “upgrade present service and provide for growth in the Sand Point area and along East Devils Lake Road.”
August 9, 2000 - 20 years ago
August 4, 2010 - 10 years ago
School staff agree to fewer days
District cuts school year to prevent layoffs
The Lincoln County School District and the Lincoln County Education Association have agreed to a contract reduction of 12 work days during the 2010-11 school year as the first step in response to an estimated $2.5 million budget deficit.
The move, the result of unanticipated state and federal revenue cuts, was agreed upon Friday, July 23, but is only the beginning of a process that could include mid-year cuts that could bring the total deficit to as much as $4.5 million if the economy remains sidetracked. LCSD officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.