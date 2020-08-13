August 17, 1950 - 70 years ago
Fishing Boat Runs Aground at Gleneden
Coast Guard Fails To Float Craft
A 40-foot fishing boat ran aground at Gleneden Beach early Monday morning while the operator, Jo Shannon of Portland, was aboard sleeping. The boat was saved from capsizing in the breakers by the actions of a group of Boy Scouts who were camping on the beach nearby.
Hospital Project Meeting Planned
Discussion of a possible new hospital project in North Lincoln County is scheduled for August 24 at a public hearing to be held in the Eagles hall in DeLake at 8 p.m.
Sponsored jointly by the Taft Chamber of Commerce, Oceanlake Chamber of Commerce and DeLake Chamber of Commerce, the meeting will be open to all visitors.
August 6, 1970 - 50 years ago
High flying long fins
The first major sport catch of Albacore tuna was reported by Depoe Bay charter boats last Thursday. This party of two returned to Calkins Charter Service with 29 fish in the 16-20 pound range. Left to right are L.L. Berkely, Wenatchee, Wash., Gore Burns, skipper of the Lucky Four, and Bill Beilharz, Rowland Heights, Calif.
August 13, 1970 - 50 years ago
McCall dedicates lab
The new Oregon Fish Commission Marine Research laboratory at Newport is open.
Dedication of the $233,000 laboratory at the Marine Science complex was 11 a.m. yesterday, with Oregon Governor Tom McCall as dedicatory speaker.
First look at a new football field
Architect Robert B. Martin describes preliminary planning for a new Taft High School athletic complex at a meeting of the Lincoln County School Board Tuesday night. Martin’s site layout included a football field, track, and a baseball complex. A decision on the plan was delayed when Martin urged immediate consideration of a program to improve drainage to the existing field.
August 16, 2000 - 20 years ago
Kernville man seeks return of his dock
Merle Levig might have been in Canada when it happened. He may have already returned home. Either way, Levig says, he would really like to find out who stole an 8-foot by 19-foot dock from his property along the Siletz River highway when he wasn’t looking.
“I’m not sure when it was taken,” Levig said. “I might have been in Minnesota or Canada on a fishing trip.”
Levig said he first noticed the dock was missing Monday, August 7. He contacted the Oregon State Police, who referred the case to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
Taft High principal Castilleja resigns
Fabian Castilleja resigned his position as principal of Taft High School on Monday, Aug. 12. Castilleja was assistant principal at the school for the past two years under Guido Caldarazzo, who left the district last year.
August 4, 2010 - 10 years ago
Lincoln County to get SMART
Volunteer-based program aims to boost literacy in K-3 students
Kindergarten through third-grade students will be given a boost in their confidence as readers this October, when the statewide mentorship program SMART comes to Lincoln County Schools.
SMART, which stands for “start making a reader today,” partners with schools throughout Oregon, matching volunteers with students in grades K through 3 who are-in-need of reading support. Serving over 130,000 children in Oregon schools, the smart program recruits and trains about 100,000 volunteers each year to mentor students.
August 18, 2010 - 10 years ago
Cities look further at 911
Consolidation still an option
Mayors from across Lincoln County have agreed to continue exploring the idea of consolidating the county’s three 911 centers, saying they need proof that the move would save money without reducing the quality of service before going ahead.
