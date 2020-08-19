August 17, 1950 - 70 years ago
Air observation workers sought
Organization of a ground air warning observation post in North Lincoln County will be undertaken at a meeting to be held Monday, August 21, at 8 p.m. in the DeLake school, according to Merle B. Gwynn, supervisor of the volunteer group. Need for such a warning system in this area was pointed out by Lt. Col. Claud Farrow, state director of civilian defense, who urged formation of such an operation.
13-year old girl saves boy’s life
A 14-year-old youth was saved from drowning in the Salmon river last Thursday by the quick thinking of 13-year-old Sharon Meyers, who administered artificial respiration learned in the Girl Scouts. This was the second time in two days that Sharon had saved the life of a youngster.
August 20, 1970 - 50 years ago
Nursery school closes its doors
A 14-year institution in Lincoln City has closed its doors. Twila Cornwell, who has operated the Child Studio Nursery School 1841 N. Seventh Drive, noted it will not open this fall. She said she had calls from parents wishing to enroll their pre-school children at the nursery school, which has been an area tradition since it began. Cornwell, has good memories of the last 14 years. “There have been no stories of any kind about any of the children all through the years. They were all outstanding. I’m proud of that.”
‘D’ River dam gains favor
Comments from state agencies on the proposed dam at the mouth of the ‘D’ River have been generally favorable, according to Robert Martin, who proposed the dam. Martin had written the Division of State Lands in May asking for comments from interested agencies about the idea of a dam, and recently he indicated funds are now being sought to conduct a preliminary engineering study.
August 16, 2000 - 20 years ago
Siletz homeowners meet to discuss flood mitigation
Damaging floods have ravaged homes on the lower Siletz River for three of the last four years, and Lincoln County planning department hopes to take steps now to prevent more destruction of private property in the years to come. FEMA funding has come through to help repair – and raise – some homes damaged by the Thanksgiving flood last year. The homes pictured were damaged in that flood, and were photographed at the end of November, 1999.
Council approves water rights offer
City to bid $1.265 million for rights to Drift Creek water
Lincoln City Council members approved a motion Monday night allowing Lincoln City Manager David Hawker to forward a new offer to the Kernville, Gleneden beach, Lincoln Beach Water District (KGBLB) for the purchase of Drift Creek water rights. The KGBLB board of directors previously turned down a $3.3 million offer from the city of Lincoln City for similar rights.
August 18, 2010 - 10 years ago
Message in a banner
Confederate tribes of Siletz Indians of Oregon Tribal Council members Tina Retasket, Delores Pigsley, Bud Lane and Loraine Butler sign a 21-foot banner that reads: “To our service men and women from Lincoln County, Oregon with love and respect.” The banner will soon be sent to Afghanistan, to be passed from military camp to military camp.
