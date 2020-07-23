JULY 19, 2000
Fair bucks’ trends
The Lincoln County Fair went off without a hitch this year, according to Bev Ray, fair event coordinator. Fair attendance, despite recent dips in the local tourism industry, was about 18,000 over the four days, on par with last year’s fair.
JULY 19, 2000
Cookie bakers, eaters come to the rescue of the Connie Hansen Garden
More than $1600 donated
On Tuesday, July 18, 2000, The News Guard donated $1,677 to the Connie Hansen Garden. The funds were raised by the newspaper to offset funds stolen in a burglary last month, thanks to generous contributions from local businesses and individuals. Chinook Winds Casino, when made aware of the need contributed $165 to the newspaper’s drive and pledged an additional $1,000 to the garden.
JULY 21, 2010
Full moon rising at Otter Rock Reports of nude cyclist on the increase but the mystery man remains elusive
While touring the rocky shores of the Oregon Coast, visitors are treated to glimpses of nature in the wildest form – a variety of seabirds, the occasional seal and, on lucky days, the spout of a gray whale. But visitors to Lincoln county’s Otter Rock area this summer are spotting something a bit more unusual – a naked cyclist.
Some may find him harmless and eccentric; others find him to be an offensive nuisance. Whatever you want to call him, the elderly subject, who cycles in the buff along the winding Otter Crest Loop, is a man of mystery.
JULY 22, 2015
14-year old pulled from ocean after riptide incident
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue Team pulled a 14-year old boy from the Pacific Ocean onto the beach west of the Chinook Winds hotel about 2:15 p.m. on Monday, July 20. The boy identified as William Denison of Lehi, Utah, had been wading in the ocean just before 2 p.m. when a riptide pulled him out to sea. The boy struggled to make it back to the beach but became overwhelmed and fatigued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.