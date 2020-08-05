It’s a consumer’s worst fear: taking your car in for a tune-up and new tires and overpaying for the service.
But never at Gerber Tire, that’s something they pride themselves on.
For over 40 years, Gerber Tire has been serving the Lincoln City community with professionalism, expertise, and a family-oriented mindset in their tire and service business.
“It’s very local,” Perry Gerber, Gerber Tire Corporate Secretary said. “It runs very un-corporate.”
Perry’s father Jim Gerber started the business in 1980 and grew it into a four-store chain.
Since that time, three of the locations have been sold off, but Gerber Tire is still family-run.
“My dad is still working,” Perry said. “He runs our trailer and truck bed division that we started about 25 years ago.”
The family runs their Tire and Service Center at 1605 SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City, and their Gerber Trailer Sales at 13000 S Pacific Hwy W in Monmouth.
As a family-owned business, Gerber Tire keeps their focus local.
“There’s nobody at the top who’s collecting money for doing nothing,” Perry said of their success over the years. “There’s not a super high dollar guy who’s trying to suck the life out of it.”
Staffing nine employees, Gerber Tire offers tires, wheels, undercar parts and service, brakes, shocks, alignments, batteries, starter, and a full service lube and oil station.
“We’re also the biggest ‘Interstate’ dealer on the Oregon Coast and offer a lot of trailer repair,” said Perry.
The Gerber family believes, and holds firm, to fixing things the right way with quality.
“We think we try harder to make people happy,” said Perry. “I think we use better parts in most cases. Some shops use the cheaper parts and charge the premium price. We just use the premium parts.”
Gerber Tire doesn’t settle for cheap or inferior service. So instead of charging a flat rate price for work done in their shop, they pay their crew by the hour. Customers walk away pleased when service is delivered quickly and for a fair price.
“Come check us out. Even though we only use premium parts, compared to the prices I’ve seen, we are competitive in every way,” Perry said.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gerber Tire has also stepped up their safety measures.
“Nothing is reused, ever,” Perry explained. “So, every time a guy gets in a car, he has to have a brand new set of gloves, brand new steering wheel cover, brand new seat covers, brand new floor mats. We’re really taking care to make sure this is working good.”
The service center is once again fully staffed (after slowing a bit during the state-wide quarantine mandate) and can get vehicles in and out quickly.
“We’re basically instant service again,” said Perry.
Gerber Tire & Service Center is open Monday – Friday 8 am – 5:30 pm; and Saturday 8 am – 4 pm. Contact Gerber Tire at 541-994-2202 or gerbertire@gmail.com
