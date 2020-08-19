88 junior golfers from around Oregon and Southwest Washington descended on Salishan Golf Links on Monday to participate in the 2020 Salishan Junior Tournament, an event in the Summer Series of one-day junior tournaments sponsored by the Oregon Golf Association.
Both boys and girls, ranging in ages from 8 to 18, were entered in the tournament.
“This tournament is part of what we call our Coastal Run,” said Joon Yang, OGA representative and tournament director. “It is followed by one-day events in Florence and Coos Bay. That way families with junior golfers can make a nice coastal vacation out of it.”
Normally such events are managed by the hosting golf course, but Yang was at Salishan throughout the tournament to ensure that players and volunteers followed COVID-19 prevention procedures established by the OGA.
Yang went on to say the OGA currently has about 3,000 junior golfers. Through what’s known as the “Youth on Course” program, juniors can play participating courses for $5, significantly lower than regular greens fees. Certain restrictions, usually the time of day, apply. Salishan, Chinook Winds and Agate Beach are all participating courses.
“I started golf when I was eight years old,” said Tom Graves, Director of Golf at Salishan and teaching professional. “I played in a couple of these youth tournaments, which started me on the road to where I am now.”
Awards are given to the top two players in each division. Results for the Salishan tournament were:
Junior boys 16-18
Jonathan Scott, Salem, Ore.
Connor Henderson, Tigard, Ore.
Girls 15-18
Hannah Lim, Happy Valley, Ore.
Madeline Baker, Lake Oswego, Ore.
Boys 14-15
Ray Greller, Newberg, Ore.
Adam Blackmore, Lake Oswego, Ore.
Intermediate girls 12-14
Erika Kobayashi, Portland, Ore.
Layla Sidhu, Woodburn, Ore.
Intermediate boys 12-13
Ryan Klampe, Florence, Ore.
Davis Hartwell, Klamath Falls, Ore.
Pee-wee boys 10-11
Cash Tomales, Portland, Ore.
Braedon Millhouser, Coquille, Ore.
Pee-wee girls 10-11
Renee Reel
Pee-wee boys 8-9
Wesley Smith, Eugene, Ore.
Oscar Vinson, Hillsboro, Ore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.