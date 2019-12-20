It’s that time of year again on the Oregon Coast: the cold and wet season.
With it brings the added need for weather appropriate clothing and luckily kids at the Lincoln City schools will be warm and dry thanks to a hefty coat donation from the Lincoln City Knights of Columbus.
The Knights of Columbus are a global Catholic fraternal service organization committed to helping those in need. In Lincoln City, Grand Knight David McKee said he’s always on the lookout for different ways the Knights can get involved in the community.
“This is our first year donating the coats and we will continue to do it going forward,” McKee said. “This is a national program through the Knights. We get them from Connecticut and deliver them to the schools.”
In total, the Knights delivered four boxes of brand new coats that were given to 48 kids at Taft 7-12, Taft Elementary and Oceanlake Elementary.
“We wanted to help out the kids by keeping them warm and dry and these should do the trick,” McKee said.
Oceanlake Principal, Sandy Mummey, was very greatful for the donation and said the kids were excited to receive them as well.
“We have several students who are in need of a good winter coat, so it’s nice to be able to give that to them,” Mummey said.
Mummey also noted that Oceanlake Elementary received several warm hats and gloves donated and hung on their tree near the schools entrance. She said the community always seems to do their best to help those in need during the holiday season.
“Lincoln City is a unique place and we have a hard working and caring community, which is special to see,” Mummey said.
For McKee, he has been apart of North Lincoln Fire and Rescue for the past 27 years, so he is no stranger to giving back to the community. He hopes to be able to expand the Knights community work with the youth of Lincoln City going forward, since the Knights are already involved in the Backpack Program each year.
“Whoever needs help, we try to do the best we can to help them,” McKee said.
Additionally, McKee said the Knights are always open to adding volunteers to join their group. The Knights meet for a monthly breakfast throughout the year at St. Augustine Catholic Church and can often be seen at different community functions in Lincoln City.
“We work with the church, but we always welcome new members to come and help out,” McKee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.