The Audubon Society of Lincoln City, a non-profit environmental organization, is looking to protect two local bird species that are at risk of extinction: the Red-Breasted Sapsucker and the Rock Sandpiper.
Recently the National Audubon Society released an online tool called ‘Birds and Climate
Visualizer,’ in an attempt to identify birds at risk from climate change across the country. Audubon Scientists studied 604 North American species using 140 million bird records of sightings. Audubon’s new science shows that two-thirds (64 percent or 389 out of 604) of North American bird species are at risk of extinction from climate change.
For Lincoln and Tillamook Counties, the Red-Breasted Sapsucker and the Rock Sandpiper species were listed among those immediately at risk.
“The Red-Breasted Sapsucker is a common year round resident on our coast found often in hemlock or spruce forests,” said Victoria McOmie of the Lincoln City Audubon Society.
Both parents of the bird make their nest by drilling holes high in trees to house their eggs and both sexes will incubate the eggs and feed their young. The birds eat tree sap, berries and insects. McOmie said local bird watchers should take note when and where they see these birds for future reference.
The Rock Sandpiper winters in the Pacific Northwest and has been on a decline since the 1970s.
“These migratory birds will be a very choice sighting if you are lucky enough to spot one on our rocky coast,” McOmie said. “They probably have come here from Alaska or even Siberia where they nest.”
The male parent Sandpiper tends the to the young for about three weeks and then the young birds find all their own food. The pipers fly to the Pacific Northwest to spend the winter eating small mollusks, crustaceans and insects.
“Not an accidental tourist to be sure but they are strong and brave,” McOmie says.
The climate models come from a report by an international panel of more than 800 ‘climate change experts’ called the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Fifth Assessment Report. The Audubon Society models look at the most fundamental climate needs each species requires for survival but they do not take specifics of habitat into account.
“If habitat degrades for a species, that could cause additional harm to a species,” McOmie said. “You can help protect these birds by urging local, state and federal governments to support legislation that protects bird habitat and combats climate change. Your action does work.”
McOmie noted that the Washington Legislature passed the strongest clean energy bill in the Pacific Flyway this year, which was promoted by statewide grassroots efforts by Audubon Washington and partners.
“We can make a positive change for birds in Lincoln and Tillamook Counties too with your help,” McOmie said.
For more information you can visit the Audubon Society of Lincoln City website at lincolncityaudubon.org and to learn more about the Birds and Climate Visualizer, visit audubon.org/climate/survivalbydegrees.
