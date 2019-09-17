For the past 21 years, the Stuff-a-Bus event at the Lincoln City Outlets provides Lincoln City students with the tools they need to be successful during the school year.
And while some stores give what they can to the cause, others go above and beyond during the event, such as the Kitchen Collection outlet.
The 2019 Stuff-a-Bus event had the largest amount of donations from the community in the history of the event, according to Lincoln City Outlet Marketing Manager Sharyn Jasmer. And with the recent success of the Taft 7-12 culinary class, competing at the national level, Kitchen Collection wanted to show their support.
“When Kitchen Collection heard about our national award winning students, they knew they could help and committed to a donation,” Jasmer said. “We approached Julia Westbrook, instructor for the culinary class, for a wish-list of items for her class.”
Kitchen Collection came through in a big way, donating over $1,000 worth of knives, cutting boards, mixing bowls and cooking thermometers. And with a few other items on the wish list, Lincoln City Outlets chipped in another $300 for saucepans, squeeze bottles and various other items to get the kitchen station ready for the school year.
“We are passionate about the community we live in and serve,” Jasmer said. “Providing the necessary tools for helping this class to succeed was a joy.”
The Stuff-a-Bus event also had great participation and donations from numerous Lincoln City Outlets stores such as Lincoln City Gifts, Nike Factory Store, Hanes brands, Maidenform, Harry and David, Old Navy Outlet, Columbia Factory Store, Fuego, Tools and More, Justice, Eager Beaver Furniture and Mattress and the Itinerant Artists Marketplace.
“To encourage donations, each week during the month of August, Lincoln City Outlets gave away a $100 gift card, two glass floats made by local Artist Kelly Howard and a pair of passes to the new aerial park donated by Salishan Resort,” Jasmer said. “Lincoln City Outlets matched donations up to $2,000.”
Not only did the local stores participate, but so too did the customers at the mall, who donated more than $2,000 worth of supplies and merchandise.
“We are so proud of our center's efforts, we can't wait for Stuff-A-Bus 22 in 2020!”
