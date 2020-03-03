Capping off an already impressive youth cheerleading season, the Lincoln City squad strutted their stuff at the OCCA Cheerleading Championships for the first time in the team’s short history.
And they proved they definitely belong there.
On Sunday Feb. 23, the Lincoln City ‘Mini’ team and ‘Junior’ team traveled to the Salem Pavilion to compete amongst 30-40 other teams from around the state. The Mini team participated in the morning session that was a mixture of minis, youth and all-star teams. Overall, there were 30 teams that participated in different categories in the morning session before the first round of awards.
The minis were placed in the ‘x-small’ division, which was made up of four competing squads. Among those four teams, the Lincoln City girls took first place overall.
“They compete because they have worked hard developing, learning and perfecting a routine,” Director and Coach Tonia Anderson said. “They compete because seeing the crowd react to them is a reward in itself.”
The juniors participated in the afternoon session. This session was a mixture of junior teams that were in categories such as x-small, small, medium, large, x-large, co-ed, super large and crowd leading. The juniors were placed in the junior x-small category along with five other cheer squads with approximately 40 teams participating in the afternoon session.
Similar to their minis, the juniors performed exceptional and garnered a second place finish in their division.
“The significance for the two teams to compete was for the excitement of being there for the first time,” Anderson said. “These two teams had a very successful season competing at several competitions across Oregon. Next season we are expanding our mini program and adding in a youth division so that our junior team can grow as well.”
Anderson, Alicia Hernandez and Andy Anderson coach the team and throughout the season, the two squads competed in seven competitions and placed in the top four each time. Anderson said a big key to their success has been the support from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Funding, who donated funds for practice mats.
“Without the mats we would not have been able to have the opportunity to practice in full competition form,” Anderson said.
Next year, the team is looking to grow even bigger and become even more competitive.
“Cheerleaders will have the opportunity of performing in individual categories and stunt categories as well,” Anderson said. “Our season ended on such a great note and we can’t wait to start again with open gym in April followed by team placements for the competitive season for 2020-21.”
