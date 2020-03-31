In times of crisis, it’s important to come together and help those who need it.
For several local businesses in Lincoln City, that’s exactly what they’re doing by providing 400 meals a week to those who are medically fragile or immune deficient.
This past week, Ocean’s Apart Catering, The Grill 1646 and the Lincoln City Eagles Lodge teamed up to provide 200 meals, free of charge, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. During the first week, the groups dished out 140 meals to anyone who signed up from Gleneden Beach to Rose Lodge and everywhere in between.
“The Grill 1646 is taking donations to buy most of the product that we need to make this happen,” Ocean’s Apart Catering owner Frank Paoakalani Napoleon said on a social media post. “The Eagles Lodge in Lincoln City is providing their facilities to cook in as well as delivery drivers. Special mahalo to some Lincoln City Fire Department personal and other volunteers for helping in delivery and prepping of the meals.”
As The Grill 1646 owner Dan Clanton rounds up the supplies, Ocean’s Apart has been cooking up warm meals and the Eagles have delivered them straight to people’s doors. But these community members aren’t the only ones giving up their time and resources for others.
Depoe Baykery and My Petite Sweet have also been providing food, such as bread, dinner rolls, cupcakes and cookies. Also, Left Coast Coffee has provided a delicious beverage to go with their meal.
“Left Coast Coffee donated a bunch of coffee for people,” Clanton said. “We have a bunch of cupcakes and cookies going out from My Petite Sweet and not only did (Ray Degale at Depoe Baykery) make all the rolls for the dinner, he donated 120 loaves of bread to give away.
"Not only are they all local companies… they’re all in this together with us.”
This week, the generous team of businesses decided to up the ante and hand out 200 meals Tuesday and 200 meals Thursday. To get on the delivery list, call the Eagles Lodge at 503-857-5823.
“Let us know if we can help,” Eagles Madam President Bahni Thayer and Aries President Dave Randleman said in a statement. “We’re so proud on how this community is banding together.”
You can also add someone to the list who might not be able to themselves.
“If you know someone who is medically fragile who you’d like to see on the list, don’t hesitate to call. Let’s take care of them,” Clanton said. “The community is coming together for this and I don’t even know how to say thank you to everyone. It takes a village, and you guys are the village.”
