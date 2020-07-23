As retailers across the state return to business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many wonder which popular stores will outlast the financial burden of a months long shut down.
In Lincoln City, a popular attraction to locals and visitors alike is the Lincoln City Outlets. After closing on March 23, the shops at the outlet mall slowly began to reopen on May 15. Now, during the busy summer months, most of the mall’s 50 outlets remain open with fluctuating hours and numerous safety protocols in place.
“Each store is doing its best to handle the current situation according to their specific situation,” said Sharyn Jasmer, general manager of the Lincoln City Outlets. “We strongly encourage all stores to operate in compliance with the center’s operating hours. We encourage customers to check our website for the latest information on openings and individual store hours.”
Popular stores such as Bath & Body Works, Columbia Factory Store, Nike Factory Store, The North Face, Old Navy, Pendleton, Under Armour and many others remain open currently, oftentimes with lines out the door due to the limiting of capacity within each shop. Local shops such as Lincoln City Gifts, SALT, Scout Northwest Trading Company and more have so far weathered the storm and continue to operate.
“When the hotels started to reopen, that really did a lot for us here at the outlets,” Jasmer noted. “We’re seeing a lot more people on a daily basis now that summer is in full-swing.”
As most stores are open, a few stores closed and remain closed. These shops include the popular Harry and David specialty store, Gap Factory Store and Vitamin World.
But with any closures, comes the potential of a new store taking its place. As of right now, Jasmer said they are able to announce one new shop that will be opening soon in the outlets.
“We are excited to announce that we have a new store coming soon… It’s called Toby’s Treasures and will be located across from rue21,” Jasmer said. “When we firm up a grand opening date, we will be sure to let everyone know.”
To see a complete list of shops open and hours of operation, visit lincolncityoutlets.com/now-open/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.