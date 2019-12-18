This holiday season, one Lincoln City family won’t have to worry about whether or not they’ll have presents under their tree or food on their dinner table.
And that’s all thanks to a newly established community club called Soroptimist International of Lincoln City.
The name, Soroptimist, means “best for women,” and that’s what the organization strives to achieve. Soroptimist members are women at their best, working to help other women to be their best.
At almost 95,000 members in about 120 countries worldwide, active president for the Lincoln City Soroptimist, Tiffany Davis, felt that this group was something Lincoln City needed.
“We really want to educate the woman of Lincoln City in ways that they can improve their lives through programs leading to social and economic empowerment,” Davis said. “We currently have nine members but we need 12 to fulfill the requirements.”
In launching the club, Davis felt that sponsoring a local family in need would be the perfect way to do it.
“We’ve been wanting to announce that we are officially here and we also had this idea of sponsoring a local family in need, so we thought this would be a great way to introduce the community to Soroptimist International,” Davis said.
This past weekend, the Lincoln City Soroptimist members delivered a tree, donated by Lincoln City Boy Scout Troop 47, along with Christmas gifts and dinner to a local family. The family, which graduated the Family Promise program, was very grateful and were left with smiles from ear to ear.
In starting Lincoln City Soroptimist, Davis has had help from members of the McMinnville Soroptimist, who also attended the Christmas delivery.
“Soroptimist is an international organization for business and professional women who work to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world,” said Theresa Heidt-Vanderschoot, Secretary of the McMinnville Soroptimist. “We do a lot of work that includes creating human trafficking awareness, domestic violence awareness and just general woman empowerment and advocacy.”
Heidt-Vanderschoot said the McMinnville group and the Lincoln City group are planning a joint event on human trafficking awareness in Lincoln City this coming March. The group not only helps women, it also has an eye on the future by educating young girls by speaking at high schools, as well as providing awards.
“We have a program called ‘Dream It, Be It,’ in which we give out awards to high school girls looking to further their education,” said Lee Niederer, president of the McMinnville Soroptimist. “It’s different from a scholarship because the recipients can use these awards for anything they may need in order for them to be successful in getting their education.”
The next meeting for the Lincoln City Soroptimist group is scheduled for Jan. 11 at Lil Sambo’s. Creating a community group is not always easy, but Davis believes there are women in Lincoln City who can benefit greatly from this club.
“Lincoln City is a small town and there are already a lot of community groups here,” Davis said. “But I think we will find women who are committed to our belief that all women deserve to lead full, productive lives.”
