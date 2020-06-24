In May, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital (SNLH) hired a new mammographer: Lincoln City resident Sydney Kasner, R.T.(R)(M).
With an already impressive resume before joining the SNLH team, Kasner’s accolades continue to flow in after being named the 2019 Student Leadership Development Program Alumni of the Year at the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT).
As a Lincoln City resident, Kasner said her plan has always been to serve her local community after completing a quality education.
“I completed a two-year Diagnostic Imaging program at Linn-Benton Community College, and completed my externship at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis,” Kasner said of her education history. “I was trained into mammography at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and Samaritan Valley Imaging Services. I completed all of my national exams and am now registered and certified in radiologic technology as well as mammography.”
Kasner was hired as the mammographer at SNLH on May 18, where she completes all screening or diagnostic mammograms and is also able to help with x-ray imaging.
“I love what I do. I chose to enter mammography because my mother battled breast cancer, and she sincerely benefited from a positive and supportive team of healthcare professionals,” Kasner said. “I want to be that friendly face people look forward to seeing. I am passionate about women’s health and truly care about providing every patient with an excellent mammogram experience.”
While at Linn-Benton Community College in Oregon, Kasner was selected as the Radiologic Technologists Club president, and she helped create and fund the organization’s first scholarship, now available to future radiography students. While working full time at a clinical externship, Sydney completed her mammography training and shortly after began a mentorship with mammography educator, Louise Miller.
Kasner then was part of a cohort of nearly 100 students who took part in the program at the 2019 ASRT annual governance meeting in Orlando, Florida. The ASRT Student Leadership Development Program provides medical imaging and radiation therapy students a chance to attend the ASRT Educational Symposium and Annual Governance and House of Delegates Meeting to learn about the Society, participate in educational sessions, prepare for future leadership roles and network with radiologic science professionals.
Kasner volunteers on several committees for the Oregon Society of Radiologic Technologists, including serving as Student Action Committee board chair and has written several articles for ASRT publications.
Her column, “Shaping the Future,” appeared in ASRT Scanner. She also contributed a book review to Radiation Therapy, and her manuscript, “Technologist Stressors and Supportive Responses” was accepted for publication in Radiologic Technology.
Kasner will be recognized as the Alumni of the Year at the 2020 ASRT Virtual Special Meeting of the ASRT House of Delegates on June 27.
“This award means so much to me,” Kasner said. “I’ve worked tremendously hard to contribute to my field, and I’m grateful for that being recognized. I plan to continue volunteering and advocating for diagnostic imaging professionals, both regionally and nationally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.