Sitting between docks one and two in Depoe Bay, the world’s smallest harbor, is a sign honoring the classic Oregon film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.
The Depoe Bay Chamber unveiled the Oregon Film Trail sign on Dec. 19 despite the rain and wind that has been falling up and down the Oregon Coast as of late. A much drier reception was held at Dockside Charters following the unveiling.
The sign marks an important filming location related to the classic feature film and displays a few facts and anecdotes about the film, as well as a reference to other movies shot close by.
The Depoe Bay harbor was featured prominently in the film when Jack Nicholson’s character, Randle “Mac” McMurphy, staged an escape from the hospital and led his fellow patients to the harbor, where they commandeered a fishing boat and took it out for a day’s fishing. Dockside Charters provided the boat for the film when it was shot in March 1975.
This newest sign on the Oregon Film Trail comes on the heels of two others, relating to the same film, that were installed in Salem last month. Visitors to Depoe Bay can now stand next to the sign and see the picturesque harbor in front of them.
The sign is a collaborative partnership between the Oregon Film Office (partnered with the Oregon Made Creative Foundation) and the Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce and has been funded in part by a grant from Travel Oregon. Additional funding came from the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.
Depoe Bay Chamber Executive Director, Laura Furgurson, is very excited about this partnership with the Governor’s Office of Film and TV.
“Depoe Bay is honored to be a part of the Oregon Film Trail and we know our residents and visitors will enjoy sharing these fun film memories with their families and friends,” Furgurson said. “We’re looking forward to additional efforts to commemorate other filming in our community.”
Dating back to 1909, Oregon has a rich and interesting film history with over 450 feature films and television shows that have utilized thousands of locations around the state for a wide variety of production backdrops. Oregon continues to be a destination for creative media producers from around the world.
Movies such as Twilight, Point Break, The Goonies, Kindergarten Cop, Sometimes a Great Notion, Free Willy and Short Circuit, etc., are just a few films shot along the coast and several Oregon Film Trail signs can be seen at Gleneden Beach, Ecola State Park (2 locations), Astoria and Hammond Marina in Warrenton.
“We continue to be amazed by the response this program is having,” said Tim Williams, Executive Director of Oregon Film. “We get new suggestions every week and we keep adding them to our fast-growing list. Oregon has so many iconic locations that this Film Trail will continue to grow.”
Phase two of the Oregon Film Trail is in the research and initial development phase and aims to encompass a Trail map and a digital experience which the many Oregon Film Trail partners will be able to utilize for their own promotions as well as to entertain and educate visitors and Oregonians alike.
Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Oregon Film Office developed the initial Oregon Film Trail concept and identified the Astoria movie locations as the first signs to be rolled out on the trail earlier this year with help from the Oregon Film Museum.
Additionally, Oregon State Parks partnered with the Oregon Made Creative Foundation to install a sign at Gleneden Beach State Recreation Site.
Three subsequent signs in Brownsville were also unveiled with partners; the City of Brownsville, the Linn County Historical Museum, Brownsville Chamber of Commerce and Oregon Made Creative Foundation, and a further sign on the north coast at the Hammond Marina, Warrenton, was installed with partnership from Hammond Marina, the City of Warrenton, the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce and funding from the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.
The two signs recently unveiled in Salem are located at the Oregon Museum of Mental Health and the Department of Corrections, with support from Salem resident, Erik Andersson, Travel Salem, and paid for in part by a grant from Travel Oregon. Additionally, last month two signs and a map panel were unveiled at Ecola State Park and Indian in partnership with the Oregon Coast Visitor’s Association and State Parks.
Other signs are in the process of being installed in other locations around the state and new locations are being explored and identified all of the time from Ashland to Joseph, Athena to Cottage Grove and Eugene to St. Helens.
