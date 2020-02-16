Output Music was a music community cornerstone for Lincoln County from 2005 to 2011. Now, 2020 will see Output reopening as Output Records.
Lincoln City’s new again music store will sell vinyl records, turntables, music accessories and a curated selection of clothing, homegoods and accessories. The owners, Corrie and Taj Richardson, say they want to help the Central Oregon Coast get into vinyl records.
“The music format has made a big comeback over the last 10 years; we’re selling turntables too, so if someone doesn't have one already, we can get them set up with a turntable, speakers, and their first record for around $150 bucks,” the Richardsons said.
Beyond selling records and goods, Output Records has a mission statement that focuses on building the music community on the Central Oregon Coast.
“A big part of us wanting to reopen Output is to build up a music community that gets the kids involved with music," the Richardson's said. "At the old Output we had a basement we would host bands in; these were all ages shows and at times we’d have 50 or more Lincoln City kids enjoying a safe music experience they were not getting before.
"When we had to close down in 2011 we saw the music community fade away as well.”
Lincoln City will have a place for people of all ages to be able to see live music again when Output Records opens.
Output Records will create a shopping experience for customers through different hosted events. The events will include the all ages shows, planned for one Friday a month, an annual music gear swap meet, guest DJs spinning vinyl, Sunday Brews and Brouse events and Record Store Pop-Ups. The Brews and Browse events are planned to allow of-age patrons to receive a complimentary beer from the Output team while browsing the store’s vinyl selection and listening to live music.
“We’re thinking with these Brews and Browse events we might be able to partner with Oregon Coast breweries, bringing in a different brewery once a month to share their current flavors,” Corrie said.
The Record Store Pop-Up event is a chance for Output Records to get out into the community.
“We want to partner with local businesses to help the central coast learn that Lincoln City has a record store again, get people excited about collecting vinyl, and bring new customers into these partnering businesses," Taj said. "At the pop-ups we’ll bring records to sell and will spin some of our favorites as well.” These events are planned to occur four times a year.
Output Records is coming back to Lincoln City, the opening is Saturday, April 4. The store can be found on the west side of Highway 101 in Lincoln City’s Oceanlake district, in the pink house right next to Bob’s Beach Books.
They will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can follow the progress towards their opening on Instagram by searching for output_records.
