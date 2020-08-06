Hate to see a beach covered in litter? You can help!
After the Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup hosted by SOLVE was canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SOLVE had to get creative.
“The idea was to take an event that traditionally attracts thousands of volunteers…we often see over 5,000 people show up. We can’t do that during the pandemic,” said Jon Schmidt, SOLVE program and education manger. “So, we looked to rework the process and make it small, family-sized cleanup events.”
Through August, several dozen, small cleanups are scheduled to take place along the Oregon Coast. But those who are interested, can create their own.
“I can help them pick a beach, and look at the tide tables to determine the time and day to do their cleanup,” Schmidt said.
If you contact SOLVE, they will also provide heavy duty garbage bags, gloves, and help with a plan for trash disposal.
“The more the better, but one person makes a big difference on a beach,” Schmidt said.
After the cleanup, those who submit photos of their progress and estimate of trash collected will be entered to win prizes presented by AAA and SOLVE.
Want to continue the fun? Adopt a beach!
“We’re looking for individuals, small groups, or businesses who can commit to cleaning their beach once a month for a two year commitment,” Schmidt said.
Currently there are 60 beach adoptions on the entire Oregon Coast with local beach adoptions including: Roads End north (Sheri Hilgers), D River North (Michael and Kimberly Edwards), Siletz Bay Beach (Eola Hills Charter School), Lincoln Beach (SeaRidge HOW), Fogarty Creek Beach (AnE Construction Services), Cape Foulweather (Michele Riley), and Moolack Beach (Kathy Johnson).
There are several beaches still available in the Lincoln City area that are looking for adopters: Salishan Spit, Gleneden Beach, Neskowin, and Winema Beach.
Beach adopters receive support for training, a certificate, and their name on the SOLVE website.
Beach Captain, Janet Knipe has been helping clean Lincoln City beaches, specifically Roads End, since 2016.
“We we’re really concerned about the trash left on the beach after the Fourth of July…we started our own beach cleanup with SOLVE’s support and that led to more of our neighbors’ support,” Knipe said. “We like the fact that SOLVE is committed to environmental standards that are very high. They’ve been a great partner through our July 5 cleanups. They approach their projects with a lot integrity…and offer support and education for beach captains.”
In years past, the July 5 cleanup at Roads End has brought out 50-100 people. This year, the cleanup continued but in much smaller groups.
“If you’re here because you love the beach, then we all have a responsibly to take care of the beach so that it’s sustainable into the future long after were gone,” Knipe said.
In the fall, similar to the Beach Cleanup, SOLVE will be hosting Beach and Riverside Cleanup events from September 19-October 4.
“This year because of the pandemic we are going to be adopting a different approach. We’re not going to invite thousands of people to the Coast for one morning,” Schmidt said. “Volunteer projects around the state will focus on litter removal and habitat restoration in one of Oregon’s many watersheds during those two months.”
For more information, to adopt a beach, or sign up for a beach cleanup, visit solveoregon.org or call 503-844-9571.
