The community came together on July 27 to celebrate the life of Emmett Bartlett who passed away on July 14 at the age of 16 months.
A Celebration of Life memorial service was held at Faith Baptist Church in Lincoln City and many of those in attendance brought a painted rock or painted a rock at the service to place in a rock garden at the Bartlett’s home in dedication of Emmett.
